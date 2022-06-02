Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 00:07
comunicato stampa

Veeva Vault Training Delivers Unified Digital Learning to More Than 200 Companies

02 giugno 2022 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Complete and connected solution for documents, learning, and accredited training content transforms role-based qualification

BARCELONA, Spain, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 200 organizations are using Veeva Vault Training for unified role-based training and qualification management. Fast-growing biotechs and top 20 pharmaceutical companies are enriching employee learning with Vault Training, completing more than 13 million total training assignments and driving an average of over 11,000 daily learner homepage views. The increase in adoption of Vault Training across life sciences is helping companies deliver a complete digital learning experience for end-users.

"Having a modern LMS that provides visibility into training status, escalation notifications, and periodic review of curriculums helps streamline employee qualification," said Lelia Martinescu, director, GxP quality systems at Idorsia. "Veeva Vault Training delivered an advanced enterprise-level solution to unify global document and training management and satisfy the needs of all training stakeholders."

With an industry-wide need to enable a remote workforce, more companies are pairing Vault Training with Veeva Vault Quality Suite products, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva LearnGxP. Together, these products support end-to-end training in a single solution for greater flexibility, efficiency, and speed.

Veeva continues expanding Vault Training with customer-centric advancements to simplify employee training. Key recent enhancements include form-based evaluation for on-the-job training, distinct consumer-like learner experiences for broader audiences, and the addition of Veeva LearnGxP, an accredited eLearning library with more than 170 courses and over 650 microlearning assets.

"We're focused on delivering industry-leading innovations and content to help more companies drive quality excellence," said Kent Malmros, senior director, Veeva Vault Training. "Veeva is partnering with life sciences to address complex training and qualification problems that have remained unsolved for decades so companies can improve workforce efficiency and increase GxP compliance."

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault Training, visit: veeva.com/eu/TrainingConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu 

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems

+49 6950955486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76324 en US ICT ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza training accredited training content Veeva Vault training addestramento
