Mercoledì 23 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:40
comunicato stampa

Veeva Widely Recognized for Leadership and Innovation in Support of Customers and Employees

23 febbraio 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has received broad recognition for its innovation, growth, and impact­––including its leading 'Work Anywhere' approach and pioneering a path as the first public company to convert to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Among the recent accolades, Veeva was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best-Led Companies, ranked in Fortune's Future 50 for a second year, and placed in the top 30 of its Fastest-Growing Companies list for a fifth year.

"Veeva converting to a PBC was really about leadership­––it took a lot of courage. This is a Silicon Valley-based tech company, the epicenter of tech sector controlled companies that do not always do things that are shareholder responsive or provide increased accountability. Tech companies just don't do this. This is leadership," said Tim Youmans, North America Lead, EOS at Federated Hermes.

The recent honors and recognition of Veeva include:

Work AnywhereTop 100 Companies for Remote JobsBest-Led Companies of 2021Fortune Future 50Fastest-Growing CompaniesForbes Global 2000Veeva Systems: The Journey to Converting to a Public Benefit Corporation

Additional InformationCareers at Veeva: https://careers.veeva.com/Veeva as a Public Benefit Corporation: https://www.veeva.com/eu/pbc/Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Kiran May   

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems 

Veeva Systems

+44-203-934-6384 

+1-925-226-8821

kiran.may@veeva.com

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
