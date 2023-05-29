Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

Veken And ESY SUNHOME Reached A Strategic Cooperation on Sodium Batteries to Jointly Promote the New Development of Energy Storage

29 maggio 2023 | 02.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, Veken Technology (hereinafter referred to as "Veken", stock code: 600152) and ESY SUNHOME held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony at the sodium battery production and commencement ceremony. The two parties will explore the implementation of sodium battery products and work together to promote the development of the residential and commercial energy storage industry. Mr Lee, CEO of ESY SUNHOME, Mr. He Chengming, President of Veken and Mr Chen Liangqin CTO of Veken.

According to the agreement, Veken will provide ESY SUNHOME with sodium battery technology and technical guidance to help the comprehensive improvement of energy storage battery performance and increase the competitiveness and internationalization of both residential and commercial energy storage products of ESY SUNHOME.

ESY SUNHOME has experienced research and development, production, and testing teams, as well as an excellent marketing team with overseas backgrounds. It has a clear global strategic business layout and a keen sense of market and product information.

Sodium-ion batteries have excellent low-temperature performance. It can discharge normally in an extremely cold environment of -40°C, and function well in a high-temperature environment of 80°C, which is better than that of lithium-ion batteries.

Besides, both the chemical element principle and safety performance of sodium-ion batteries are more stable than that of lithium-ion batteries. They will not catch fire or explode under conditions such as overcharging, over-discharging, short-circuiting, acupuncture, and extrusion.

Sodium-ion battery has good rate performance and advantage of fast charging. It only takes about 15 minutes to charge the equipment to more than 80%. It can be discharged at a large rate, which is 2- 3 times higher than that of lithium batteries. The excellent performances of sodium-ion battery in all aspects ensure that energy storage products maintain stable operation in various extreme conditions.

Sodium-ion battery is compatible with the lithium-ion battery process, which enables the rapid switching of the existing lithium-ion battery production equipment and production lines, thus realizing the fast layout of the sodium-ion battery.

The agreement signing is a new milestone for both parties to achieve win-win cooperation and seek better development. After reaching the agreement, regular conferences and meetings will be arranged to discuss cooperation matters and promote the development of the partnership, new energy industry, the popularization of sodium-ion battery energy storage products, and most importantly, contribute to the achievement of the global carbon neutrality target together.

For more information, please visit: https://www.esysunhome.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087048/ESYSH_SODIUM_BATTERY.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087036/logo_green1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veken-and-esy-sunhome-reached-a-strategic-cooperation-on-sodium-batteries-to-jointly-promote-the-new-development-of-energy-storage-301836233.html

