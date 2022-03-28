Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:03 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 28 marzo

10:53 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.778 contagi: bollettino 28 marzo

10:53 Green pass, lavoro, quarantena, scuola: cosa cambia dal 1° aprile

10:29 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.985 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 28 marzo

10:21 Oscar 2022, Will Smith e lo schiaffo a Chris Rock: cos'è successo

09:49 Guerra Ucraina, soldati Russia prigionieri colpiti a gambe: video choc

09:48 Gas Russia, Putin: "Pagamento in rubli, entro 31 marzo attuare misure"

09:41 Covid, Crisanti: "Infettivo tipo morbillo, non c'è misura che tenga"

09:35 Oscar 2022, Sorrentino non ce la fa: 'E' stata la mano di Dio' battuto da 'Drive my car'

09:31 Covid, Galli: "Piccola nuova ondata, dati sottostimati"

09:21 Miami Open 2022, Sinner vola agli ottavi di finale

09:15 Ucraina, Kiev: "Truppe Russia intorno a capitale in ritirata". Oggi niente corridoi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vela Diagnostics Launches Focused (60 Genes) and Comprehensive (525 Genes) NGS-Based Pan-Cancer Panels

28 marzo 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Diagnostics announced today the launch of its new OncoKey® SL 60 and 525 Plus Panels. These next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based panels are intended for detection of DNA and RNA cancer biomarkers from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, for up to 64 samples in a single sequencing run.

Vela Diagnostics offers two pan-cancer gene panels: the focused OncoKey® SL 60 Plus Panel, and the comprehensive OncoKey® SL 525 Plus Panel. With just 40 ng of nucleic acid, the panel can detect the following biomarkers in one assay: single nucleotide variations (SNVs), insertions/deletions (INDELs), copy number variations (CNVs), microsatellite instability (MSI), fusions, splice variants, oncogenic viruses and bacteria, as well as measuring the tumor mutation burden (TMB).

These NGS-based panels feature a highly-automated, sample-to-result workflow. They are able to produce results within 5 days, requiring only 2.5 hours of hands-on time, and provide high sample traceability, from automated sample extraction to data quality control (QC). VELA® Analytics can create concise, evidence-based in-house reports that help customers with the information to make timely, informed decisions about possible treatment options. Additionally, laboratories with low sample volumes can choose to perform the assays in a manual workflow.

Crucially, the OncoKey® SL 60 and 525 Plus Panel workflow is wrapped around Illumina sequencing platforms. Thus, the panels can be seamlessly adapted to current lab situations. Combined with dual UMI-UDI adapters, hybrid capture target enrichment, sequencing by synthesis and thoroughly validated bioinformatics pipeline, the panels boast high sensitivity and comprehensive variant profiling, plus sequencing coverage uniformity.

"VELA's OncoKey® 60 and 525 Plus Panels represent an exciting development in precision medicine for cancer," said Dr Andreas Goertz, Managing Director of Vela Diagnostics' European organization. "These panels consist of clinically relevant genes of interest and were designed based on input from key opinion leaders in oncology, as well as references to professional guidelines, curated clinical trial and cancer databases."

"Vela Diagnostics is planning to launch our OncoKey® 60 and 525 Plus Panels in Q4 2022 in the USA and Asia Pacific," said Sam Dajani, CEO and Executive Chairman of Vela Diagnostics. "Using these panels on Vela Diagnostics' automated workflow will reduce human error and minimize sample cross contamination which can be generated by using a manual workflow. In addition, our VELA® Analytics solutions and services can identify and interpret genetic variants in tumors making it possible to provide actionable options for healthcare and research professionals quickly and accurately," added Mr Dajani.

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa® platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

All Sentosa® products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.veladx.com. All other product names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

vince.yip@veladx.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
single sequencing run RNA cancer biomarkers RNA SL 60
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
I 5 Stelle al voto per confermare Conte guida del Movimento
News to go
Phil Collins si ritira: "Concerto con i Genesis ultimo mia vita"
News to go
Covid Italia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Fondi Difesa, per Draghi vanno aumentati
News to go
Mihajlovic, la malattia è tornata: "Darò altra lezione a leucemia"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "Non sono sicuro del cambio strategia Russia"
News to go
Omicron, Iss: booster efficace al 70% nel prevenire infezione
News to go
Ora legale 2022, stanotte si cambia
News to go
Torna Earth hour, l'ora della terra scatterà stasera alle 20.30
News to go
Yemen, Oxfam: "Si rischia catastrofe umanitaria"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza