Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:49 Picco del caldo africano con l’anticiclone Scipione, ma attenzione ai temporali

08:30 Titan, ultime ore di ossigeno: si intensificano le ricerche del sommergibile disperso

08:10 Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Colpito ponte che collega Kherson alla Crimea"

07:50 Arte: a Gangi esposte duecento opere realizzate con l'intelligenza artificiale

07:42 Esplosione Parigi, soccorritori al lavoro per cercare i dispersi

07:15 Maturità 2023, oggi seconda prova scritta: Seneca per il Classico

00:07 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Battaglie feroci al fronte, a Sud distruggiamo il nemico"

00:07 Caldo, ondata bollente sull'Italia: allerta arancione in 13 regioni

00:06 Sommergibile disperso, corsa contro il tempo per trovare il Titan: ancora poche ore di ossigeno

00:05 Pd, Schlein tesse la tela: oggi 'esordio' con Conte in Molise

22:38 Virtus-Olimpia 85-66, Bologna-Milano 3-3: gara 7 assegnerà scudetto

22:30 Calciomercato dell'altro mondo, l'Arabia Saudita vuole tutto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Velis Real Estate Tech Receives Growth Investment to Accelerate International Expansion of its Singu Platform and Drive Real Estate Digital Transformation and Facilitate ESG Reporting

22 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KRAKÓW, Poland, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velis Real Estate Tech, one of the fastest growing PropTech SaaS companies in Europe, announced today a significant growth investment from a group of international investors. Additionally, Velis' leadership team with be strengthened by new management and introduction of an experienced Board of Directors. This marks a significant milestone in Velis' journey toward revolutionizing the digitalization of the real estate industry.

The investment will facilitate Velis' focus on growth across strategic areas of the company. This includes expanding its presence in the United States and Western Europe, as well as accelerating the development and deployment of its flagship Singu platform. Currently, the company provides integrated facility and access management software solutions to over 350 enterprise clients in over 30 countries, covering more than a billion square feet of real estate assets.

Empowering Real Estate Digitalization and ESG Reporting

In the era of accelerated real estate digitalization and increasing emphasis on ESG reporting, Velis is dedicated to providing unparalleled service to its global client base. The company strives to enhance building efficiency, optimize resource management, elevate safety and security standards, facilitate informed decision-making, and support clients in reaching their emission targets and Net Zero Carbon objectives – all possible thanks to its integrated Singu platform.

"We are on a journey to improve and digitize all aspects of managing real estate assets, and we are just getting started," said Adam Penkala, Co-Founder of Velis. "We are thrilled to welcome Pawel Malon and Marek Jakubow to our management team, along with a number of incredible shareholders from all over the world. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and expertise as we seek to continue to scale the company rapidly."

"We are excited to partner with the team at Velis and focus on helping the Company fulfill its vision to become a global leader in providing best-in-class building and facility management software solutions, and advanced ESG reporting capabilities, to its global real estate clients," said Pawel Malon. "We firmly believe in Velis' team, values and product, and we are thrilled to support the company during its next phase of growth," added Marek Jakubow.

About Velis Real Estate Tech

Velis Real Estate Tech is a leading SaaS provider of facility and access management software solutions. Velis empowers the real estate industry to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increase safety and security, and drive value for property owners, managers, and tenants. The Singu platform revolutionizes the way properties are managed by combining cloud-based technology, IoT sensors, comprehensive ESG reporting, advanced AI analytics, and building security management infrastructure. With a track record of success in over 30 countries, Velis is at the forefront of the PropTech sector, paving the way for digital transformation in the real estate space.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kacper Troć+48 604122797kacper.troc@velistech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106810/Velis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/velis-real-estate-tech-receives-growth-investment-to-accelerate-international-expansion-of-its-singu-platform-and-drive-real-estate-digital-transformation-and-facilitate-esg-reporting-301857052.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Altro ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT Drive real estate Digital Transformation significant growth investment investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Sicurezza stradale, in Cdm il disegno di legge
News to go
Lula a Roma incontra Papa Francesco, Meloni e Mattarella
News to go
Meloni: "Vogliamo fisco alleato di chi fa impresa"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pausa in controffensiva Kiev"
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, il giorno più lungo dell'anno
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza