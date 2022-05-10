Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Hunziker: "Ho vinto la bambolina del Covid, non ho nessun sintomo"

14:16 Finale Champions League 2022 Uefa, Liverpool-Real Madrid: le info

14:12 'Give Your Brand a Voice' il primo evento in Italia dedicato al branded podcast

14:09 Ucraina, Kuleba: "Puntiamo alla liberazione di tutti territori occupati"

13:56 Bandiere Blu 2022 Italia, entra Riccione ed esce Ventotene

13:46 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.114 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 11 maggio

13:30 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 10 maggio

13:21 Covid oggi Toscana, 3.325 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 10 maggio

13:15 La prima volta di Carlo a Westminster, il principe parla al posto della Regina

13:09 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.051 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 10 maggio

13:08 Riforme, Celotto: "Presidenzialismo può funzionare, ma serve legislatura costituente"

13:04 Roma-Feyenoord, Totti: "Sarò a Tirana per sostenere giallorossi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Venture Global Announces LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil

10 maggio 2022 | 12.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP) for the sale of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).  Under the agreements, the ExxonMobil affiliate will purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility (Plaquemines) as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility (CP2). This is the second supply agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. Both facilities will replicate the same successful innovative design seen in operation today at Calcasieu Pass, where speed of execution resulted in the production of first LNG only 29 months after FID.

"Venture Global is deeply honored that ExxonMobil has chosen to collaborate with our company across both of our next projects: Plaquemines and CP2" said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "As a global LNG leader, ExxonMobil's support for Venture Global's innovation and engineering execution is a defining moment for our combined teams and the wider LNG market. Venture Global looks forward to many years of collaboration between our companies to bring lower carbon energy to the world."

"LNG has an important role to play in helping society reduce emissions from industrial sectors," said Peter Clarke, senior vice president of LNG for the ExxonMobil Upstream Company. "We look forward to working with Venture Global as we continue to grow ExxonMobil's LNG portfolio and progress our plans to reliably deliver natural gas from the U.S. Gulf Coast to global markets."

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022.  The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Cautionary Statement 

Statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814528/Venture_Global_LNG_Aerial_View.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Both facilities will facility as well as consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie
News to go
Eurovision Song Contest 2022, stasera la prima semifinale
News to go
Cuba, esplosione hotel: proseguono ricerche tra macerie del Saratoga
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker alle tv russe nel giorno della parata
News to go
Clima, milioni di cavallette invadono la Sardegna
News to go
Ucraina, Metsola: "Futuro Europa legato a Kiev"
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Possibile torni obbligo mascherina in autunno"
News to go
Scuola, sindacati: "Sciopero il 30 maggio"
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "A giugno parere su adesione a Ue"
News to go
Luce e gas, Antitrust: "Stop ai contratti accettati per telefono"
News to go
Como, maxi sequestro accessori auto e moto contraffatti
News to go
Aldo Moro ucciso dalle Br 44 anni fa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza