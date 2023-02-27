Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Febbraio 2023
comunicato stampa

VENTURE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ROOF RAISING FOR FIRST LNG STORAGE TANK AT PLAQUEMINES LNG

27 febbraio 2023 | 19.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG announced the successful raising of the roof of the first LNG storage tank at the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. This major project milestone was completed ahead of schedule and comes nine months after the project's final investment decision (FID). 

"I would like to thank both our team and partners at CB&I for the safe and successful roof raising of the first tank at Plaquemines LNG, an exciting milestone in the construction of our second LNG export facility," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. 

This is the first tank of four in total for Plaquemines LNG. When operational it will be capable of storing 200,000 m3 of LNG. The roof weighs 900 tons and is 294 feet in diameter. Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell. The tank dome was raised in 85 minutes using 0.3 psi of pressure underneath the roof. It was raised from ground level to top of the wall height of 130 feet. Eventually, the tank will have an inner tank made from 9% nickel alloy and outer wall and outer roof made from concrete to provide full containment of the LNG and provide the maximum level of resilience and safety. 

About Venture GlobalVenture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010595/Venture_Global_Plaquemines_LNG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venture-global-announces-successful-roof-raising-for-first-lng-storage-tank-at-plaquemines-lng-301756900.html

