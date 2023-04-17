Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Decreto migranti, continua maratona in commissione Senato

19:41 Napoli-Milan, Pioli: "Stadio Maradona caricherà anche noi"

19:16 Nucleare, Rossi Albertini (Cnr): "La Germania ha mantenuto l'impegno nonostante la congiuntura"

19:16 Spaccio e detenzione droga, stretta FdI: carcere fino 5 anni per casi lieve entità

19:09 Napoli-Milan, Spalletti: "Osimhen sta benissimo"

19:07 Strage Erba, esperti: "Scienza smentisce Frigerio, falsa memoria su Olindo"

18:53 Armi a Emirati Arabi, cade divieto export

18:28 Caso Giletti, domenica speciale di Mentana su La7 "per fare chiarezza"

18:25 Strage Erba, esperti: "False confessioni, Olindo e Rosa sbagliano 70% scena crimine"

18:20 Cassano stronca Allegri: "Juve vergognosa"

18:10 Trump e l'accusa di aggressione sessuale, processo non sarà rinviato

18:04 Udine, vittoria del centrosinistra 'extra large': prima volta per Schlein

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VENTURE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL ROOF RAISING OF SECOND STORAGE TANK AT PLAQUEMINES LNG

17 aprile 2023 | 17.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG announced the successful raising of the roof of the second LNG storage tank at the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. This major project milestone was completed ahead of schedule and comes just seven weeks after the roof raising for tank one.

"Today represents another major milestone in the construction of Plaquemines LNG, with both roofs now raised for the tanks serving Phase One," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "With Phase One deep into construction and our recent FID and full notice to proceed on Phase Two, Plaquemines is well positioned to be the next new major LNG capacity to reach the global market." 

This is the second tank of four in total for Plaquemines LNG. When operational it will be capable of storing 200,000 m3 of LNG. The roof weighs 900 tons and is 294 feet in diameter. Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell. The tank dome was raised in 71 minutes using 0.3 psi of pressure underneath the roof. It was raised from ground level to top of the wall height of 130 feet. Eventually, the tank will have an inner tank made from 9% nickel alloy and outer wall and outer roof made from concrete to provide full containment of the LNG and provide the maximum level of resilience and safety. 

About Venture GlobalVenture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055676/Venture_Global_new_tank.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031724/venture_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venture-global-announces-successful-roof-raising-of-second-storage-tank-at-plaquemines-lng-301799052.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Architettura_E_Edilizia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza storage tank AT roof Plaquemines LNG export facility tank
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza