Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:59
Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power Announce LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements

21 dicembre 2021 | 01.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), announced the execution of a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). This marks the first LNG supply agreement signed by a US exporter with CNOOC, China's largest importer of LNG. Under the deal, Venture Global will supply 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis from its Plaquemines LNG export facility, in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. In addition, CNOOC Gas & Power will purchase 1.5 million tonnes (MT) of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG facility for a shorter duration.

"Venture Global is pleased to announce the expansion of our footprint in Asia through two new deals to supply the Chinese market with clean, low-cost US LNG," said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global LNG. "China is critical to global climate efforts, and LNG supplied by Venture Global will serve as an important addition to their low carbon energy mix for decades. This new long-term partnership with CNOOC builds on our company's continued momentum in a very active 2021." 

"As China's largest LNG importer, CNOOC is committed deeply not only to the mission of securing China's gas supply, but also to the climate goals of building a carbon-neutral China by 2060," said Shi Chenggang, Chairman of CNOOC Gas & Power. "We are pleased to announce our long-term LNG cooperation with Venture Global. By signing the SPAs with Venture Global, CNOOC will be able to further improve its ability to meet China's increasing gas demand, whilst provide solid support for China's energy transition pathway to build a more "beautiful China".

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global is currently constructing or developing 70 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About CNOOC

CNOOC is China's largest LNG importer, and has imported more than 200 million tons of LNG since 2006. So far, CNOOC has made great contributions to providing a secured gas supply for China and supporting its green and low-carbon development goals. In the future, CNOOC will continue to seek reliable, flexible, competitive and diversified LNG supplies globally.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

