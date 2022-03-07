Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 16:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:15 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.853 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

16:14 Covid oggi Campania, 1.948 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

16:07 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.493 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

16:03 Covid oggi Sardegna, 790 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

15:21 Covid oggi Vda, 20 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 7 marzo

15:16 Ucraina, Michel: "Discuteremo richiesta adesione Ue nei prossimi giorni"

15:08 Figliuolo bacchetta liti Covid in tv: risposta di Bassetti, Pregliasco, Gismondo

14:57 Ucraina, scienziati Usa in allerta: a Berkeley inedito incontro su difesa e missili anti-balistici

14:50 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Non è finita, al Centro-Sud contagi tornano a salire"

14:26 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol assediata: in fila per acqua - Video

14:26 Gismondo: "Virologi noti solo per pandemia? Parole Figliuolo evitabili"

14:20 Covid oggi Fvg, 187 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VENTURE GLOBAL LNG EXPANDS LNG PARTNERSHIP WITH SHELL

07 marzo 2022 | 16.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG announced the execution of a new long-term 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Shell NA LNG LLC (Shell) for the supply of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility. This new deal builds on Shell's existing contract for 2 MTPA from the Calcasieu Pass LNG export terminal, bringing Shell's total long-term offtake from Venture Global's facilities to 4 MTPA. 

"Venture Global is honored that Shell, our first foundational customer at Calcasieu Pass, has chosen to expand its existing cooperation with our company with a second partnership at Plaquemines," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "Venture Global is committed to bringing low-cost US LNG online quickly, helping to keep the global market well supplied, while meeting our customers' growing energy and climate goals. We look forward to working with Shell for many years to bring low-cost, clean American LNG to the markets that need it most."

Venture Global now holds the global record for the fastest construction of a large-scale greenfield LNG facility with Calcasieu Pass and is actively under construction at Plaquemines LNG, which is expected to come online in 2024. 

Global LNG demand is expected to nearly double by 2040. This deal will secure additional volumes for Shell's leading and diverse global LNG portfolio. 

About Venture Global LNGVenture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022.  The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza VENTURE GLOBAL LNG EXPANDS facilities facility new deal
Vedi anche
News to go
Paralimpiadi invernali 2022, Bertagnolli oro in combinata
News to go
Ucraina, stop export per affrontare carenza di cibo
News to go
Volano prezzi gas e petrolio
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, oggi terzo tavolo colloqui
News to go
Bari, sequestrati a penalista beni per quasi 11 milioni di euro
News to go
Covid Campania, gli ultimi dati
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu: almeno 364 civili morti da inizio invasione
News to go
Caro energia, Bonomi: "Con crisi Ucraina serve riscrivere Pnrr"
Il video 'misterioso' di Putin e Zelensky 'trolla' - Guarda
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, esplosione a Irpin: famiglia uccisa - Video
Guerra Ucraina, manifestazioni e arresti in Russia - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza