Venerdì 31 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:32
comunicato stampa

Venturi Astrolab's FLEX rover to launch to the Moon on an upcoming SpaceX mission

31 marzo 2023 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONACO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In three years' time, the Monegasque Venturi Group will write the most impressive page in its history: in 2026, the FLEX (Flexible Logistics and Exploration) rover, the result of an international collaboration (see below), will head for the Moon. The American company SpaceX will be responsible for transporting the rover, which will be the largest and most capable in the history of lunar vehicles. SpaceX will use its Starship launch and landing system to transport FLEX to the lunar surface.

HISTORY AND PROGRAMME

It was in 2019, under the impetus of Venturi Group's President, Gildo Pastor, that the electric lunar rover programme was imagined and then put in place. A Swiss entity, Venturi Lab S.A., was created. At the same time, a strategic partnership was created with an American-owned company based in Los Angeles (Hawthorne), Venturi Astrolab, Inc (Astrolab).

Astrolab and Venturi Lab work with Venturi Group's historic base in Monaco. Together, the three companies are designing, developing and building the FLEX rover.    

As early as 2026, FLEX - deposited by the Starship launch and landing system on the surface of the moon - will become operational. It will demonstrate its efficiency, viability and capacity to conduct scientific experiments and commercial activities.

STRUCTURE AND EXPERTISE

The collective team includes engineers and scientists from the fields of space mobility, terrestrial and planetary robotics, industry, development, advanced technology research, electromobility, fuel cells and batteries, hydrogen storage, composite materials and processes manufacturing.

Each company provides the following expertise:

The rover's human factors and aesthetic design have been informed and inspired by designer Sacha Lakic. Lakic has a long history of collaborating on the design of Venturi Group's innovative vehicles.

Media Contact:

Fabrice Brouwersfbrouwers@venturi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045348/Venturi_avec_V_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venturi-astrolabs-flex-rover-to-launch-to-the-moon-on-an-upcoming-spacex-mission-301787128.html

