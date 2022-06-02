Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 09:02
comunicato stampa

VEOCEL(TM) brand joins environmental advocates to expand the definition of "care"

02 giugno 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LENZING, Austria, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEOCEL™ brand today announces the launch of "VEOCEL™ cares for the future" initiative, which will kickstart globally and regionally on June 5th, World Environment Day 2022. As the start of a dedicated consumer education and engagement program, the "cares for the future" campaign will feature a series of tailored activities in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Aimed at inspiring and engaging communities to care for the environment, the initiative will utilize social media channels and content to inspire, educate, and empower consumers to play a bigger role in caring for the planet and building a better future for the next generations.

"At VEOCEL™, our care transcends boundaries, from our children and families to the wider community, our environment and our planet," said Monique Buch, Vice President of Global Nonwovens Business, Lenzing AG. "Our new global campaign is all about broadening what care means at each stage of one's life – from couples to newlyweds and young parents. We hope that our collaboration with environmental advocates will empower consumers from different parts of the world to join us in caring for the environment and sharing their stories to inspire others. Every action counts towards building a better future."  

Global brand ambassador to motivate change

The VEOCEL™ brand's first global brand ambassador, @valerialipovetsky, is a public figure, business owner and mother of three. She will take her 1.9 million Instagram followers on an educational journey with VEOCEL™ to discover how to live more sustainably and learn how the boundless love she has for her children drives her care for the future.

Demonstrate your love for the planet

Across the U.S. and Europe, environmentally-driven influencers Eva Klaus, Müge Boz, and Heather Goodman, will kick off the #sharehowyoucare challenge and encourage their followers to comment real life examples of how they care for the environment. To join the challenge and win a chance to a luxury forest hotel stay, visit the influencers' social media accounts to find out more.

The "VEOCEL™ cares for the future" initiative is conducted in collaboration with VEOCEL™'s longtime partner, One Tree Planted, where social media users all over the world will be able to contribute to global reforestation efforts and enable positive change for the planet by commenting on the influencers' posts.

"Caring for the environment also transcends to caring for future generations. Later this year, the "VEOCEL™ cares for the future" campaign will be dedicated to the development of educational content and school programs around sustainable lifestyle knowledge targeted at children," added Monique. For more details about upcoming "cares for the future" campaign initiatives, please stay tuned to VEOCEL™'s social media channels.

Note: Please download images and details from here.

