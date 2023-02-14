Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:27
comunicato stampa

Veritas and Jeffrey Modell Foundation announce a collaboration to help advance early diagnosis in children with primary immunodeficiencies

14 febbraio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) a global non-profit organization for Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) and Veritas, a letsgetchecked company, focused on genome and exome sequencing and their clinical interpretation, announced today a collaboration agreement to increase genomic diagnosis in the field of immunological disorders.

The agreement aims to identify PI gene defects to optimize precise diagnosis, disease management and appropriate treatment. The goal is to provide genetic sequencing services for children around the world who are suspected of having PI or other inborn errors of immunity.

"The diagnostic journey for patients with a PI is long and can take them to numerous pediatric specialists before a specific genetic diagnosis and treatment may be offered," said MD, PhD Luis Izquierdo, Veritas' Chief Medical Officer,"genetic studies can contribute to the early diagnosis of PI , improving their prognosis and avoiding some of their most severe effects."

Veritas' genomics sequencing services will be offered as a sponsored service to the +900 physician members of the Jeffrey Modell Centers Network, across six continents. More than 200.000 patients with PID are being followed by the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

"We are excited to begin our journey with Veritas to enhance our gene sequencing program and continue to give hope, improve the quality of life, and in some cases, cure children with PI worldwide." – Vicki and Fred Modell, Co-Founders, Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

About Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Vicki and Fred Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen, from complications of a Primary Immunodeficiency, a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

JMF is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening and genetic sequencing.

For more information visit https://www.info4pi.org/.

About Veritas

At Veritas, we apply science and our global resources to bring genetic and genomic diagnostics to people to extend and significantly improve their lives. Our global portfolio includes preventive medicine, perinatal medicine, and genomic diagnostic services.

In March 2022 Veritas announced that it was becoming part of LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company based in Dublin and New York.

In keeping with our responsibility as a leading biotechnology company, we collaborate with healthcare providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to genetic and genomic medicine reliably and affordably around the world.

For more information visit https://www.veritasint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001152/Veritas_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veritas-and-jeffrey-modell-foundation-announce-a-collaboration-to-help-advance-early-diagnosis-in-children-with-primary-immunodeficiencies-301745257.html

