Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:28
10:28 Aguero, ipotesi ritiro dal calcio per problemi cuore

10:18 Covid oggi Russia, 40.123 contagi e 1.235 morti

10:16 Aviaria, Ricciardi: "Speriamo non ci sia salto di specie da animale a uomo"

09:51 Covid oggi Italia, Calabria unica regione a rischio basso

09:36 Covid oggi Repubblica Ceca, oltre 10mila nuovi contagi

09:21 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 48.500 contagi in 24 ore: il bollettino

09:21 Covid oggi Italia, quasi tutte le regioni a rischio moderato

08:51 Napoli, agguato in sala giochi: ucciso 38enne

08:44 Covid oggi Italia, Rt sale. Aumentano ricoveri e terapie intensive

08:30 Ciclone in arrivo e weekend di pioggia battente, ecco dove

08:03 Terza dose vaccino, Speranza: "Presto obbligatoria per medici"

07:48 No Green pass Milano, giornalisti aggrediti: perquisizioni

comunicato stampa

Vervotech and NetStorming SRL announce global collaboration

12 novembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VENICE, Italy, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetStorming SRL and Vervotech have entered into a strategic partnership to provide unified hotel content to leading travel companies. Hotel and Room Mapping is an important part of effective aggregation and this partnership will strengthen the world-renowned booking engine 'TOWeRS' furthermore.

Hotel and room mapping are an important node in the distribution landscape and is becoming increasingly relevant in modern travel industry. With such strategic partnerships and industry-leading products, Vervotech is quickly becoming the mapping API of choice for in the industry.

Nicola Rizzardini, CEO and founder at NetStorming said, "Our team has welcomed another tool for mapping. We have integrated with Vervotech Mappings as our mapping partner. Now, we'll make all our data more streamlined for all our suppliers. This will also ensure improved business performance on our end so as to provide our clients with the best possible experience." 

The progressive mapping API and curated content provided by Vervotech coupled with NetStorming SRL's effective booking engine will revolutionize and standardize the distribution of descriptive and illustrative content in the travel space. Travel agencies partnered with NetStorming SRL can leverage Vervotech Mappings for real-time hotel mapping and maximize travel reservation accuracy.

Key differentiators of Vervotech Mappings:

Marvel Puri, VP of Partnerships at Vervotech said, "We see great synergies working with NetStorming team. They have deep coverage of accommodation content and Vervotech Mappings is going to solidify their platform. This is also special since they are our first partner in Italy and partnering with them is a testimonial for agencies considering Vervotech for mappings technology."

About Vervotech Mappings: Vervotech was founded with the vision of Establishing a global standard for accommodation data. With 99.99% accuracy and completeness, Vervotech's Hotel Mapping and Room Mapping platforms use large-scale aggregation, AI-based processing, and ever-evolving ML models to de-duplicate and show unified hotels and rooms coming from multiple suppliers.

About NetStorming SRL: Founded in 2004, Netstorming is an Italian-based technology company specialized in the development of software for tour operators, travel agencies and DMC. The partnership with leading Italian and foreign tour operators have made Netstorming a successful player in tourism sector.

Vervotech Media Contact:

Shivam Takmarketing@vervotech.com+91 9923203143

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599871/Vervotech_Mappings_Logo.jpg

