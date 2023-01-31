Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:35 "Test svela età biologica e dice come rallentare invecchiamento"

17:40 Pfizer, record ricavi nel 2022: "Oltre 100 miliardi di dollari"

17:35 Biella, malore a scuola: muore a 18 anni

17:35 Ucraina, Russia di nuovo all'attacco di Crosetto

17:22 Juve, Lapo Elkann ai tifosi: "Vinceremo presto"

17:14 Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Aiuti a Kiev per far cessare guerra"

17:04 Dramma Hulk Hogan: "Non sente più le gambe"

16:58 "Bambini non obbligati a vedere i nonni", la sentenza della Cassazione

16:49 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Nato coinvolta da tempo in guerra ibrida contro Russia"

16:46 Legale Provenzano: "Fecero restare al 41 bis un malato grave"

16:35 Innovazione, Fondazione Mondo Digitale presenta programma 'Vivi Internet al meglio'

16:27 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Da Zelensky dovrà arrivare messaggio di pace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer

31 gennaio 2023 | 17.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company's global financial operations and corporate development strategies

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, a leading global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of corporate transformation leader, Shimon Steinmetz, as Chief Financial Officer.

Steinmetz brings over 20 years of experience partnering with management teams and private equity investors to boost operational performance and maximize stakeholder value. Most recently, Steinmetz was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the CFO Services & Transformation practice, where he specialized in helping clients tackle their most complex business issues to deliver quantifiable value increases across the company.

Steinmetz's prior CFO experience includes serving as CFO at MerchantE in Atlanta, GA, where he executed an enterprise transformation that delivered a significant increase in enterprise value, as well as CFO of Finjan Holdings, a behavior-based cybersecurity firm that went public on Nasdaq under Steinmetz's leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Shim join our leadership team during an exciting time of growth for the company," said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. "He has a stellar record of delivering tangible results and creating long-term, sustainable value. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as he supports our operations to meet global demand for our services."

As CFO, Steinmetz will lead Vesta's global finance organization and activities including performance improvement, financial operations, corporate development, investor sourcing, technology transformation, stakeholder management, and more. He will report directly to the CEO of the company, Ron Hynes, and will be based out of Vesta's Atlanta, GA office.

"I am excited to join a company that's working to help businesses grow and succeed worldwide by eliminating fraud and increasing approval rates," said Shimon Steinmetz, CFO of Vesta. "I look forward to supporting the company's operations as it continues to scale and cement its leadership within the fraud prevention and transaction approval ecosystem, across industries."

Steinmetz started his technology career as an investment professional at TH Lee Putnam Ventures and as a technology investment banker at Cantor Fitzgerald. Earlier in his career, Shimon worked in fixed-income capital markets at Salomon Smith Barney and investment banking at Goldman Sachs. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University.

About VestaVesta is a global transaction guarantee company for online purchases, delivering unparalleled approval rates and a frictionless customer experience while eliminating chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud. Differentiated by its sophisticated data science and 25+ years of experience, Vesta brings a deep understanding of some of the world's most serious threats and challenging markets. Leading brands in ecommerce, travel, financial services, and telco rely on Vesta to provide accurate decisions and 100% guaranteed transaction and revenue protection in real time. For more information visit www.vesta.io.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992670/Vesta_Corporation_Shimon_Steinmetz_CFO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840951/Vesta_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vesta-taps-shimon-steinmetz-as-chief-financial-officer-301734376.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza growth leadership ampliamento growth market
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Tajani: "Regime detentivo non cambia"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza