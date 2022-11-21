Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:45 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.631 casi e 5 morti: a Roma 1.051 contagi

14:41 Il sondaggio, rapporto indissolubile tra italiani e televisore

14:38 Desiree Mariottini, confermate condanne in Appello

14:31 Covid e Natale 2022, Pregliasco: "Piano con gli inviti delle feste"

14:27 Scuola, Valditara: "Lavori socialmente utili per alunni violenti in classe"

14:22 Covid oggi Sardegna, 343 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 21 novembre

14:13 Manovra, Cdm stasera. Da tregua fiscale a bonus edilizi, misure in bozza

14:08 Mondiali 2022, Iran non canta inno: la protesta dei giocatori

14:02 Tifosi Inghilterra cercano birra, finiscono a giocare con un leone - Video

14:01 Russia, 007 temono 'golpe di palazzo' attraverso uso ipnosi: lo scenario

13:52 Migranti, da Ue nuovo piano d'azione su gestione

13:43 Manovra, D'Amato: "Servono 2 miliardi per caro bollette ospedali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vezgo Closes $750k in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Development of new features for our leading Crypto Data API

21 novembre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Nov 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vezgo INC announced today the successful closing of a pre-seed oversubscribed funding round at USD$750,000. Vezgo's mission is helping Web2 fintech bridge the gap into Web3 in a compliant manner.

With the closing of the Company's pre-seed round, Vezgo is now focused on building up its Go-to-Market sales team to keep scaling the number of paying customers with the goal to finish the year with over 50 paying customers.

"Over the past seven years at Wealthica, we've gained tremendous insight into the needs and challenges of developers who need connectivity to their end users' wallets and crypto exchange accounts," said Martin Leclair, CTO of Vezgo.

He went on to add, "with Vezgo's Crypto API, developers can focus on building their products, while Vezgo handles all the complexity of aggregating data from Crypto Exchange APIs, Wallets and Blockchain data."

"Vezgo is focussing on understanding its customers well and growing revenue We are seeing a tremendous amount of traction and opportunities in many traditional verticals who are looking for help to bridge into the Web3 Digital Assets space.", said Roberto Montesi, CEO at Vezgo.

Vezgo is proud to announce venture investments from Bitnomic Capital Inc., Flinks Technologies Inc., M2S Capital Inc., Chouinard Family Office and angel investors and serial entrepreneurs Andrew Izyumov (ex-Goldman Sachs) and Rachid Ajaja.

The amazing technical team at Vezgo quickly built a Unified Crypto API platform that enables developers to integrate with Web3 data. Using the Vezgo API, fintech app developers can connect with their users' data coming from every part of the crypto ecosystem: Centralized Exchanges, Wallets, NFTs and Blockchains in general.

Vezgo enhances the data with normalized transaction types, fiat exchange rates and multiple data improvements that make the developer's life easier. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 and allows for seamless integration of Web3 data into Web2 use cases.

VEZGO INC is an Ontario, Canada based, venture-backed Crypto Data API. Vezgo completed its spin-off from Wealthica and now operates as a wholly independent entity. Vezgo's mission is helping Web 2 fintechs and financial companies, such as taxes, insurance, compliance, audit and assurance, bridge the gap into Web3.

Give the Vezgo API a try!https://vezgo.com

Roberto Montesi, CEO, rmontesi@Vezgo.com, 514 258-8705

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vezgo-closes-750k-in-oversubscribed-pre-seed-round-to-accelerate-growth-and-development-of-new-features-for-our-leading-crypto-data-api-301683340.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro round at USD Vezgo Closes Vezgo's mission Oversubscribed Pre Seed round
Vedi anche
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, 7 Nazionali rinunciano a fascia One Love
News to go
Covid Italia, Gimbe: "Contagi +15% in 7 giorni"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky in Giorno Libertà: "Supereremo tutto, vinceremo"
News to go
Savona, arrestato corriere della droga
News to go
Austria domina una brutta Italia, termina 2-0 l’amichevole
News to go
Conto corrente, Bankitalia: "In 2021 spesa per gestione pari a 94,7 euro da 90,9"
News to go
Usa, un procuratore speciale per indagini su Trump
News to go
Pd, Bonaccini si candida alla segreteria
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022 al via
News to go
Cop27, approvato documento finale
News to go
Codice della strada, fonti Mit: al lavoro per evitare caro-multe
News to go
Djokovic può entrare in Australia e giocherà agli Open
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza