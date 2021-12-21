Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
Via Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering

21 dicembre 2021 | 18.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Via today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944105/Via_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza