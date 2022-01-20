Cerca nel sito
 
Victor Papamoniodis Joins Medison Pharma as VP International Markets

20 gennaio 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison, a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets ("Medison"), is proud to announce the joining of Victor Papamoniodis in the newly created position of VP International Markets. Victor will be based in Zug, Switzerland, Medison's international headquarters.

 

 

Victor will head Medison's markets outside of Israel and will focus on scaling up the company's presence across markets, while growing and nurturing relationships with Medison's global partners.

Prior to joining Medison, Victor held the position of VP International & Emerging Markets at Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, he spent 9 years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as GM for Distributors & Expansion Markets, responsible for multiple regions, including CEE, LATAM, Russia & MENA.

"I am delighted to join Medison's global leadership at an exciting time of rapid growth and expansion into new markets. Medison creates a real paradigm shift in the pharma industry, positioning itself as the next-gen partner for biotech companies who wish to access international markets and serve patients in need," said Victor Papamoniodis.

"Medison is set out to change patients' lives in international markets, bridging the unbearable access gap and making the most innovative therapies accessible to patients," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "The experience and capabilities that Victor brings will take our international platform to the next level."

"Adding Victor's capabilities will accelerate Medison's expansion into additional markets and regions, building a true unified platform for the benefit of partners and patients, globally," added Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development of Medison.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets. Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach. To learn more visit www.medisonpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729991/Medison_Pharma_VP.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224/MEDISON_Logo.jpg

Medison ContactMaya NixCorporate Communications Leadmayan@medison.co.il+972-3-925-0260

