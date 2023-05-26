Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Palermo, scontro oggi tra due auto e un camion: un morto

15:26 Neuralink, via libera a test sull'uomo per i chip di Elon Musk nel cervello

15:16 Terremoto oggi a Tokyo di magnitudo 6.2

15:15 Mare, Rampelli: "Fonte ricchezza straordinaria, prossima manovra incentrata su tema"

15:06 F1 Gp Monaco, Ferrari di Sainz comanda prime prove libere

15:06 Rai, Annunziata: "Dimissioni cosa seria, mi sembra siano state accolte"

15:01 Taxi Roma, nuove regole di Gualtieri: seconde guide e sanzioni, cosa cambia

14:48 Papa Francesco salta le udienze: "Ha uno stato febbrile"

14:35 Covid oggi Italia, 14.619 contagi e 150 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:22 Caso Garlasco, mamma di Chiara: "Alberto? Spero di non incontrarlo mai"

14:18 Milano, uomo muore contagiato da fungo killer

14:14 Dnipro, missili Russia sull'ospedale: morti e feriti - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VIMworld Announces Millions in Reward Tokens for Active Users

26 maggio 2023 | 13.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

2.5 Million POWA Tokens and 1 Million in VEED Prizes Awarded This Month Alone

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based NFT utility platform, is thrilled to launch a major upgrade to its rewards program. With this latest platform update, users can look forward to an array of new rewards for their actions within the VIMworld ecosystem. With new Leaderboard categories, expanded Leaderboard rewards, monthly giveaways on Gleam, and enhanced transparency in rewards distribution, VIMworld aims to enhance user engagement and provide even greater value to the community.

New LeaderboardsThe highlight of this upgrade is the addition of new Leaderboard categories, enriching the competitive spirit within VIMworld. The previous category of Top Trader has been separated into Top VIM Trader, Top EGGs Trader, and Top Companions Trader for the most active users on the Marketplace. Each of these new categories will have dedicated Leaderboards for both VEED and BNB cryptocurrencies. This exciting change means that instead of two trading-related rewards, users now have a total of six rewarding categories to compete in, effectively tripling the available rewards.

Leaderboard RewardsWith these new Leaderboards, VIMworld unveiled updated monthly $POWA payouts for the new Leaderboard categories. Users will have the opportunity to earn significant rewards based on their performance and achievements in the Leaderboards. The new rewards structure aims to incentivize active participation and trading activities within the VIMworld platform. The table below outlines the monthly $POWA payouts for the all Leaderboard categories:

Monthly GiveawaysTo reward additional actions on social media platforms, VIMworld launched a month-long giveaway with 1 million VEED in prizes spread across 20 winners. Anyone can enter by following official social media accounts, joining the VIMworld Discord, completing a survey and referring friends. Enter into the May giveaway until June 16 at Gleam.

Reward VisibilityTo provide greater transparency and visibility, VIMworld has introduced a new feature within the Dashboard Rewards section. Users will now find a detailed, itemized list of all their VEED rewards. This comprehensive breakdown will showcase the specific sources of VEED rewards, including Companions, Blessings, and other means. This enhancement ensures that users can easily track and understand how they are earning VEED within the VIMworld ecosystem.

VIMworld 101To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace, with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or  check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld nowVIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086256/VIMworld_leaderboard.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086257/POWA_table.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vimworld-announces-millions-in-reward-tokens-for-active-users-301835440.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza VIMworld Announces Millions in Reward Tokens Million POWA Tokens VIMworld Announces Millions Reward Tokens
Vedi anche
News to go
Chiusa operazione Lufthansa-Ita, Giorgetti: "Sciolto un nodo"
News to go
Made in Italy, Urso incontra rappresentanti distretti industriali in vista ddl
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, von der Leyen: "Spezza il cuore"
News to go
Italia-Africa, Tajani: "A ottobre ospiteremo conferenza a Roma"
News to go
Bambini, nel 2022 in Italia ne sono scomparsi 47 al giorno
News to go
Palermo, sequestro da 20 milioni a gestore servizio idrico Amap
News to go
Ambiente, appello del Papa: "Stop a insensata guerra al creato"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, nuovo sopralluogo premier Meloni
News to go
Ucraina, gruppo Wagner sta lasciando Bakhmut
News to go
Morta Tina Turner, aveva 83 anni
News to go
Africa, Unicef: "Allarme malnutrizione per oltre 7 milioni di bambini"
News to go
Allarme medici famiglia: ne mancano quasi 2.900
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza