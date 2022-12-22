Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

VIMworld Mystery Boxes Will Reveal Rewards, Coveted Companions and Epic Prizes

22 dicembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Store on BNB Smart Chain with the release of its 2022 Winter Collection of Boxes at an incredible 50% off retail price. The 2022 Winter Collection includes three different Boxes named: 'Joy', 'Ho Ho Ho', and 'Together', with Together being the most scarce and designed to commemorate the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Buyers who purchase a Box now will be anxiously awaiting the Christmas release when Boxes can be opened. On that day, Boxes will be opened to a VIMworld EGG (Electronically Gifted Goodie) with one of six different rarities. The luckiest owners will be overjoyed to find a Legendary or Godly EGG with the best chance to hatch a top-level Companion. However, buyers that reveal a Common, Fine, Rare, or Epic EGG can still beat the odds to find immensely valuable and incredibly rare items.

Rarer Boxes are more likely to reveal rarer EGGs. Those have a better chance to hatch highly limited and valuable Companions that can accrue weekly token rewards or provide platform benefits, boosters and enhancements in games. Some companions will also offer access to real-world events and prizes like tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To buy a Box, navigate to the Store at www.VIMworld.com, and approve a purchase transaction through your wallet app for your chosen Box or bundle. This inaugural sale of Boxes signifies the best chance to obtain some of the most sought after and beneficial Companions at the lowest price of the year. New Box Collections and other products will be available for sale in the new Store in the future.

VIMworld is an expansive non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse on the BSC blockchain that offers users a space to thrive and entrepreneurs a platform to build on and flourish. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs, SmartNFTs that create value from utility. In addition, we're allowing popular NFT series from BSC to become part of our ecosystem. VIMworld provides unlimited scope for growth - the only limit is your imagination.

VIMworld can be accessed at VIMworld.com. To sign in, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with your OS, device or web browser of choice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973157/VIMworld_Store_Opening_Box.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vimworld-mystery-boxes-will-reveal-rewards-coveted-companions-and-epic-prizes-301708962.html

in Evidenza