Giovedì 20 Aprile 2023
15:58
comunicato stampa

VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from an NFT EGG!

20 aprile 2023 | 16.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld's game-changing Incubation and Companion feature upgrade has already produced one jackpot winner when one lucky user hatched an NFT EGG to find a Digital Companion with one-time VEED token airdrop valued at $25,000. That has only fueled the number of users hatching EGGs so it's only a matter of time before the next Super Companion is revealed.

VIMworld recently launched the Incubation and Hatching feature to tremendous anticipation. Upon release, hundreds of EGGs were connected to Incubators and SmartNFT VIMs to start hatching. Users with high-tier VIMs were able to buy boosters to hatch Companions right away.

One particular EGG was hatched the next day and to the owner's astonishment, he discovered one of two Super Companions inside. Called The Ambassador of Quan, this new Super Companion offers a one-time $VEED token airdrop currently valued at $25,000!

"I wasn't expecting an airdrop so big from a more common EGG, so it came as a huge unexpected surprise," the winner shared. "I was blown away that such massive rewards can be hatched from a single EGG. I'm very grateful for all the amazing developments and surprises that VIMworld is rolling out!"

VIMworld 101To get started, users can purchase a new C-tier SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace, with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can purchase Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and pair it with a C-tier or higher VIM to start the hatching process.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting NFT utility platforms! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or watch the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld nowVIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058822/VIMworld_Jackpot.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vimworld-user-wins-25-000-jackpot-from-an-nft-egg-301803195.html

