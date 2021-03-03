Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 12:02
Vinfast and ProLogium Launching JV to Build Solid-State EV Battery Pack in Vietnam

03 marzo 2021 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinfast, Vietnam's first national car brand bared its ambition to dominate Vietnam's electrical vehicle market by embracing ProLogium's epoch-making solid state automotive battery solution.

A subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private company, Vinfast has signed a MOU with the world's leading solid-state battery manufacturer ProLogium to accelerate commercialization of solid-state battery EV in Vietnam.

According to the MOU, the two parties will set up a joint venture to produce automotive solid-state battery(SSB) pack for Vinfast's EVs. The JV will have priority to purchase PLG's SSB product and will be licensed to use PLG's patented SSB pack assembly technology, MAB (Multi-Axis Bipolar+), to produce CIM/CIP SSB pack (cell is module/ cell is pack) locally in Vietnam.  PLG will produce SSB inlays (semi-finished battery cell composed of cathode, solid state electrolyte and anode layer) for the JV at one of its Asian manufacturing centers (expected to reach 1-2 GWh capacity in 2022), which will support mass production schedule of Vinfast EVs in 2023-2024.

Debuted 4 years ago, Vinfast is now ranked number 5 in Vietnam's automobile market share and has created a wide-spectrum product portfolio. In the beginning of 2021, Vinfast announced 3 smart electric SUV models and demonstrated its resolve to become a global leading EV corporation. Through its JV partnership with PLG, Vinfast will be enabled to build EVs that boast ultimate safety, substantially longer range, efficient charging time comparable to fuel vehicles, and superiority in both intelligence and performance.

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is the world's first and only Solid State Battery maker that has achieved mass production, and has sold various products to global clients in industries such as 3C electronics, industrial, medical, and IoT. Currently, more world leading companies have entered into cooperation agreements and started product testing, design and ordering with PLG, covering industries such as automobile, energy storage, ship building, aviation and space, rail transportation, AGV, etc.

To learn more about ProLogium, visit: http://www.prologium.com/

