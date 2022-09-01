Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:34
comunicato stampa

Virginia 500 Power List Recognizes PRA Group President and CEO

01 settembre 2022 | 22.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRA Group's Kevin Stevenson honored for third consecutive year as Virginia leader

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), has been named to Virginia Business Magazine's Virginia 500 Power List for 2022-23.

The magazine's annual Virginia 500 issue recognizes the state's most powerful leaders across the business, education, political and government sectors. As the co-founder and head of a publicly traded global leader in the nonperforming loan industry, Stevenson is featured in the finance and insurance category. 

"I am honored to be listed among the great people shaping our state—and to be doing so alongside them as a business leader," said Stevenson. "I believe that where businesses succeed, so do the communities around them. I hope that PRA Group can always exemplify that belief as we continue to do the right things, for the right reasons, with a steadfast focus on the long-term."

With its headquarters located in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group is focused on helping consumers improve their financial futures, creating fulfilling careers for its thousands of employees and giving back to local communities around the world.

To read the Virginia 500 Power List feature, visit: https://www.virginiabusiness.com/article/finance-insurance-kevin-p-stevenson/

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:Elizabeth KerseySenior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy(757) 961-3525Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:Najim Mostamand, CFAVice President, Investor Relations(757) 431-7913IR@PRAGroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819349/PRA_Logo.jpg

