Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:45 Quarta dose vaccino covid, Ceo Moderna: "Sarà necessaria"

00:20 Lotteria Italia 2022, biglietti vincenti e premi: 5 milioni a Roma

23:05 Covid Italia, record contagi: oltre 200mila in un giorno

22:59 Juventus-Napoli 1-1, Chiesa risponde a Mertens

22:50 Covid Sicilia, a Palermo due ospedali da campo per boom contagi

22:02 Obbligo vaccinale over 50 scatta da subito

21:32 Covid Austria, governo vara norme più stringenti

20:40 Milan-Roma 3-1, tris rossonero e Mourinho ko

20:35 Smart working PA e privati, Orlando: "Usarlo al massimo"

20:09 Vicequestore Schilirò posta foto Norimberga: "Esiste giustizia inesorabile"

20:06 Covid e Serie A, Sarri: "Ci dicano se è malattia seria o influenza"

19:47 Nuova variante Francia, Oms: "Vigili ma non circola attivamente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Virtue Diagnostics closes $100 million Series B Funding

06 gennaio 2022 | 14.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Diagnostics, an innovative IVD company, has just announced closing US$100 million in Series B funding. Virtue Diagnostics, founded in 2019, is focused on clinical tests for China and emerging markets. Sequoia China and Morningside Ventures jointly led the investment round with ORIZA Holdings. Existing investors Lilly Asia Ventures and PerkinElmer Ventures participated while HAOYUE Capital was the exclusive financial advisor.

Virtue Diagnostics is a global, platform-based IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) company focusing on providing affordable clinical solutions at all disease stages including very early screening, initial diagnosis, treatment monitoring and minimal residual disease management.

Virtue Diagnostics Corporate and R&D headquarters are in Singapore, manufacturing is in Suzhou, China and CRO/Clinical Lab is in Beijing.

China's future IVD market is driven by local innovation. "Virtue Diagnostics strategy is to introduce new technology platforms by cooperating with global technology companies, developing products and solutions specifically geared for the Chinese market and accelerating the time to market through our highly experienced team of R&D, registration and commercial professionals," said Johnson Zhang, CEO of Virtue Diagnostics.

Virtue Diagnostics exclusively partnered with PerkinElmer for clinical mass spectrometry in China. The triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, produced by Virtue Diagnostics, launched in Q3-2021 after receiving NMPA approval. Panovue, acquired in 2021, leads in multiplex pathology, providing a full range of solutions for its landscape analysis platform.

While local innovation drives the Chinese IVD market, the IVD industry in many emerging countries is still in its infancy, relying on imported products. Covid-19 pushed governments to strengthen local IVD capabilities with incentives.  Virtue Diagnostics is expanding to bring high quality affordable IVD products to selected emerging markets.

Johnson added: " Virtue Diagnostics will introduce innovative diagnostic technologies in China and concurrently in emerging markets through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and local entities. With our rich industry experience, innovation capability and international background we will succeed.

Yunxia Yang, from Sequoia China, said, " Virtue Diagnostics is building competitive diagnostic technology platforms. The team is highly recognized for their global experience, strong technical know-how and execution. We believe Virtue has high potential to be a global leader. Sequoia China is helping innovative medical device and diagnostic companies grow rapidly, to bring better products to patients faster."

Lu Huang, from Morningside Ventures said "After 20 years' development, China's IVD industry has completed import substitution. Incremental domestic market growth will be brought by technology. Virtue is unique having successful entrepreneurial experience in China and international exposure. The company has grown rapidly making great process. Morningside will utilize its international background, global capital and technology resources to help Virtue become a forerunner in China's IVD industry."

About Virtue Diagnostics

Virtue Diagnostics is an innovative IVD company focused on infectious disease, cancer, and chronic diseases.Our goal is to utilize our diverse technology platforms to provide clinical solutions for patients at all disease stages including early screening, initial diagnosis, treatment monitoring and minimal residual disease management.www.Virtuedx.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN22180 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza sequoia China Existing investors Lilly Asia Ventures Cina investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto Covid, da obbligo vaccino a super green pass: tutte le misure
News to go
Caso Djokovic, posticipata decisione su espulsione da Australia
News to go
Covid, imprese turistiche e d'intrattenimento in ginocchio in tutta Italia
News to go
Capitol Hill, un anno fa l'assalto al Campidoglio Usa
News to go
Addio a vecchia schedina, Totocalcio si rinnova
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Mise: 60 milioni per imprese settore eventi
News to go
Epifania, simboli e tradizioni
News to go
Covid Italia, "in 7 giorni quasi raddoppiati bambini ricoverati"
News to go
Covid e Serie A, nessun rinvio per gare 6 gennaio
News to go
Inflazione, Coldiretti: imprese agricole 'strozzate'
News to go
2022 anno dei referendum
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza