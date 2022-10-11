Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
13:29
comunicato stampa

VisIC Technologies recruits Dieter Liesabeths, a well-known industry player, as SVP of Product

11 ottobre 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies LTD, a global leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions for automotive applications, is happy to announce that Dipl.-Ing. (TH) Dieter Liesabeths is joining the company as a Senior Vice President of Product.

With over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Dieter will drive the adaptation of GaN power devices in the automotive and industrial fields. In the last 12 years, Dieter was a front-row leader in Europe to drive the conversion from Silicon to WBG, and in his new position he will lead the next generation semiconductors revolution with VisIC's D3GaN (Direct-Drive D-Mode) technology.

"With his long-term experience in wide band gap power semiconductors combined with his excellent knowledge of the automotive market, Dieter is the ideal candidate to extend our management team, expand our footprint in the automotive industry, and lead the transition from Silicon to GaN for the next generation of the electrical drive train and on-board chargers," says Tamara Baksht, CEO of VisIC Technologies Inc.

"I'm happy to join VisIC Technologies LTD. as SVP of Product, as VisIC's D3GaN will leverage the development of the next generation of power devices, which will make electrical drive trains more affordable while providing longer range and lower power consumption compared with other wide band gap materials like SiC", says Dieter Liesabeths, SVP Product at VisIC Technologies.

Under the newly formed role of SVP of Product, Dieter's team will focus on developing and releasing reliable, affordable, and tailored Dieas, Discrete, and Module products to accommodate the market needs of the electrical drive train, on-board-chargers, and other industrial applications.

Before VisIC, Dieter held management positions in the semiconductor industry in Sales, Marketing, Business Development, New Technology & Product definition. During the last 10 years, he worked for Wolfspeed GmbH as a Senior Director and built the Automotive Department. Dieter created an eco-system to support the fast-switching Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices and partnered with industry leaders. Thus, the market could accelerate the adaptation of WBG devices.

Dieter holds a Dipl.-Ing. (TH) engineering degree from the University of Aachen, Germany.

About VisIC Technologies

VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications, focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products are based on deep technological knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918184/VisIC_Technologies.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Yael ManorMarketing Communications ManagerYael@visic-tech.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technologies-recruits-dieter-liesabeths-a-well-known-industry-player-as-svp-of-product-301645804.html

in Evidenza