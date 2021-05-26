Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:17 Alitalia, Giorgetti: "Nuova compagnia dovrà dimostrare di saper stare sul mercato"

18:54 Rai, De Bortoli indisponibile per la presidenza

18:50 Maldini conferma addio Donnarumma al Milan

18:42 Nasce 'Coraggio Italia', nuovo progetto politico di Brugnaro e Toti

18:32 Hard Rock, WhyHunger e Yoko Ono Lennon insieme contro a fame nel mondo

18:22 Covid Liguria, oggi 74 contagi e due morti: bollettino 26 maggio

18:18 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 9 contagi: bollettino 26 maggio

18:12 Giro d'Italia, Martin trionfa nella 17esima tappa

17:40 Covid Sicilia, oggi 375 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 26 maggio

17:37 Covid Lombardia, oggi 666 contagi: bollettino 26 maggio

17:37 Maneskin, tra concerti e festival: le date 2021 e 2022

17:33 California, sparatoria a San Josè: diversi morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Visionairy Health Secures CE Marking for its AI-Based X-Ray Triage Tool

26 maggio 2021 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionairy Health (VH), a Health-tech AI company, announced today that it has obtained CE Marking for X1, its artificial intelligence (AI) based chest x-ray triage and prioritization product. X1 is a state-of-the-art medical device that uses deep learning to analyze chest x-rays, flagging those images that are suggestive of the presence of one or more of 15 pre-specified findings (including tuberculosis, pneumothorax, and lung nodules). It has been trained using hundreds of thousands of chest x-rays from dozens of geographical locations. X1 is PACS agnostic and can be easily integrated with existing radiology software. The software's notifications act as a secondary check in parallel to physicians' independent assessment to ensure that imaging studies with any prespecified findings are brought to their immediate attention.

"We're excited to receive CE Marking, as this allows us to deploy X1 in Europe and delve into the other markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia as a next step," says Moustafa Amin, Co-founder and CEO of VH. VH has partnerships with large healthcare providers in those regions and they are eager to use X1. Dr. Hesham Zaki, VP of Radiology and Informatics at GNP Hospitals Group, an early partner of VH, says: "At GNP, we process a large number of chest x-rays every day, so we are looking forward to using the X1 triage tool. With X1, our physicians can be more efficient and focus on scans that require their immediate attention."

X1 is part of a suite of AI products being developed by VH to help clinicians manage the ever-increasing volume of diagnostic radiography in hospitals and clinics around the world. The CE marking of X1 paves the way for its commercial launch in most regions of the world. Additional information about X1 and company contact information is available at https://www.visionairyhealth.com.

About Visionairy Health:

VH's mission is to address the core of the physician shortage problem by arming doctors with AI-powered tools that expand their capabilities and help them make faster and more accurate decisions. VH is led by an ambitious team of deep learning scientists, software engineers, physicians, and industry professionals reimagining what doctors can do. VH is venture backed by Plug and Play Ventures, Stacked Capital, and College Street Innovation Fund.

X1 is a self-certified class I software as a medical device as per EU Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC. 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its artificial intelligence software's notifications act as .it it has obtained
Vedi anche
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
Funivia Mottarone, il video dall'elicottero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza