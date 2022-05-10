Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:31 E' morto Richard Benson, il musicista aveva 67 anni

15:26 Rocco Giocattoli a Toys Milano, per settore cammino sempre più inclusivo e sostenibile

15:22 Ucraina, Nello Rossi: "Diritto di renitenza è implicito in Costituzione"

15:11 Roma tra Conference League e mercato: cosa dice Totti - Video

15:10 Salvini: "Alpini? Giusto condannare molestie, ma corpo è simbolo di rispetto"

15:06 Ucraina, telefonata Macron-Xi: "Urgente arrivare a cessate il fuoco"

14:58 Mariupol, Kiev: "Lavoriamo per portare militari Azovstal in Paese terzo"

14:57 Tumori, Segatti: "Politica sensibile a problemi donne in terapia oncologica"

14:54 Tumori, Ancorotti (Cosmetica Italia): "Speriamo Pdl destrazioni sia approvata entro legislatura"

14:46 Tumori, Fiorini (Lega): "Benefici fiscali per cosmesi malati oncologici"

14:41 Riforme, il costituzionalista Marini: "Bene presidenzialismo, ma si elegga un'Assemblea costituente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Visionary Canadian Ag-Tech Company PIP International Launches Groundbreaking Technology

10 maggio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Revolutionary UP.P™, Ultimate Pea Protein, Unlocks the Potential of Plant-Based Protein

LETHBRIDGE, AB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Ag-tech plant-based processor, PIP International (PIP), announced today a groundbreaking technological breakthrough in plant proteins.  The innovative technology has finally cracked the code on pea protein's poor taste, colour, texture and compromised performance, driving "UP" industry standards and the potential to shift consumers' enjoyment of plant-based foods. UP.P™ or 'Ultimate Pea Protein' offers what no other pea protein can, a demonstrable visual appeal and superior functionality while providing a level of affordability that is attracting global attention from leading food manufacturers.

In 2020, PIP International, a privately owned Canadian-controlled corporation, secured an exclusive master license agreement for the rights to use and sub-license a transformative "coercion" technology. By using a targeted reaction, under strict parameters, the process quickly but gently separates or "coerces" out the proteins without damaging their functional properties. In addition, PIP demonstrates evidence of their commitment to the environment by harnessing alternate industry technologies to significantly reduce water, generate and store abundant green power, eliminate waste, and drastically drop the natural gas demands. 

"The growing demand for plant proteins is at an all-time high, but consumers still want more enjoyable and sustainable plant-based options. PIP's UP.P™is responsibly extracted with an unrelenting focus on a neutral taste without diminishing performance, creating a product with the unparalleled potential to disrupt the industry," said Christine Lewington, CEO of PIP International. "PIP is excited to introduce UP.P™, as we saw what others have seen, but we are now doing what others have never done."

Knowing where our food comes from and how it is processed is changing how many companies do business. To implement full transparency of PIP's supply chain, in late 2021, PIP secured the required acres to grow their current and future pea demand. PIP has the unique ability to implement a leading-edge Ag-tech traceability program, controlling from seed to final protein.

Committed to accelerating the global adoption of sustainable plant proteins, UP.P™ transcends across diverse applications for food manufacturers including: dairy, cheeses, spoon-ables, beverages, confectionery and specialty foods. Renowned for their complete essential amino profile and soil-fixing environmental benefits, peas are also an excellent protein source, high in fibre, low-fat, digestible, low allergens, and use less water to grow.

"IMPROVE SAS has been working with PIP International closely for over two years to commercialize a significant advancement in plant protein extraction technology," said Denis Chereau, CEO IMPROVE SAS, France. "PIP owns an Exclusive Master License Agreement for IMPROVE's innovative, patent pending, sustainable extraction technology that will bring the cleanest tasting, highest functioning, most sustainable pea protein to the market!"

With the plant-based protein industry expected to reach over $14 billion USD in the next three years, and the increasing criticism of unsustainable processing, the agri-food sector requires more investment and innovation. PIP International's vision and emerging ecosystem is a bright light in the food industry and Canada's Food Corridor as they invest and innovate to maximize new product developments, value-added economic streams, and environmental stewardship. As a result, consumers will soon have a cleaner, tastier and more optimized option for their plant-based protein, thanks to UP.P™. 

High-resolution images are available for download: HERE

PIP International Inc. ('PIP') is a Canadian-based agri-food premium plant-based ingredient processor. PIP's gentler and innovative patent-pending process delivers an additive-free, neutral taste, neutral colour, smooth texture, and high functioning protein derived from yellow peas. Dedicated to expanding a more sustainable protein solution on a local, national and global level, PIP's team of food industry experts brings decades of design, operations, and business acumen to this first-of-its-kind greenfield project. PIP's commitment to adapt and adopt innovative sustainable practices across all business functions, from farm to consumer, is further solidified by owning the rights to a revolutionary new patent-pending wet fractionation process that results in 30% less water use than traditional methods.

Contact: Kerry Hittinger, Nine Point Agency, 778-678-5688, kerry@ninepointagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814219/PIP_International_Visionary_Canadian_Ag_Tech_Company_PIP_Interna.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente Ambiente Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Ultimate Pea Protein ag tech company groundbreaking technology
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette e bonus energia, sconto in bolletta: novità
News to go
Sudcorea, il messaggio del nuovo presidente a Pyongyang
News to go
Ucraina, i dati sui profughi in Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie
News to go
Eurovision Song Contest 2022, stasera la prima semifinale
News to go
Cuba, esplosione hotel: proseguono ricerche tra macerie del Saratoga
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker alle tv russe nel giorno della parata
News to go
Clima, milioni di cavallette invadono la Sardegna
News to go
Ucraina, Metsola: "Futuro Europa legato a Kiev"
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Possibile torni obbligo mascherina in autunno"
News to go
Scuola, sindacati: "Sciopero il 30 maggio"
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "A giugno parere su adesione a Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza