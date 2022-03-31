Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:42
15:38 Gas Russia, Putin: "Firmato decreto su pagamenti per Paesi ostili"

15:26 Artigiano in Fiera presenta 'Vivere la casa', nuovo salone dedicato ai nuovi stili dell’abitare

15:25 Chinaglia, il figlio di Maestrelli: "Per me come un fratello maggiore"

14:56 Difesa, M5S: "Dietrofront governo grazie a nostra determinazione"

14:50 Fedez lascia ospedale dopo operazione per tumore, il messaggio ai medici

14:49 Ucraina, parlamentare Ostapchuk: "pandemia ci ha aiutati moltissimo, lavoriamo più di prima"

14:47 Ucraina, ultimo italiano rimasto a Dnipro: "E' hub umanitario, 17mila aiutati nonostante bombe''

14:44 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.129 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 31 marzo

14:34 Fine stato emergenza, Cauda: "Virus non legge giornali, serve tanta prudenza"

14:28 Giorgio Chinaglia, 10 anni fa l'addio a Long John - Foto

14:27 Lega, nuova 'tattica' Salvini: meno cronisti e telecamere

14:21 Guerra Ucraina, Nato: "Russia non si sta ritirando ma riposizionando"

VisionNav Robotics debuts at the MODEX 2022 with the Innovative AGV/AMR Forklifts

31 marzo 2022 | 14.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionNav Robotics, a global supplier of industrial automated vehicles, attends the MODEX show held in Atlanta from 3/28 to 3/31, 2022, begins its appearance in the North American market. VisionNav has displayed the representative automated industrial vehicle forklift of the industry to drive intralogistics automation with intelligent technology.

MODEX is one of the largest material handling or supply chain equipment and technology exhibitions in North America. This exhibition focuses on "next-generation technology and equipment", attracting nearly 1,000 companies. For now, MODEX has become an important communication platform in the field of global logistics automation.

At the MODEX 2022 site, VisionNav demonstrated the applications of the VNP15 counterbalanced automated forklift in the stacking scenario of multi-layer material frames, and the material handling operation of the SLIM series forklifts in a dense narrow aisle scenario. "Many companies talked to us about the shortage of forklift operators and the possibility of introducing automated forklift operations affected by the epidemic. Our products have plenty of experience based on a large number of applications in complex scenarios and have unique advantages in terms of efficiency, flexibility, and storage capacity." Said Robert Tang, Head of Sales USA at VisionNav. It should be noted that multi-layer frame stacking is an innovative solution launched by VisionNav for irregular parts storage, which can currently deal with stacking scenarios of up to 7 layers

Based on VisionNav® control algorithm and perception technology, VNP15 and SLIM series can adaptively fork pallets and material frames for horizontal and vertical operations. "We have also developed a variety of clamps to meet the material handling demand of customers in different industries, from simple pallets to bales, paper rolls, machinery, cables, and so on."

Founded in 2016, VIsionNav® is committed to providing AGVs/AMRs and Automation Solutions for intralogistics by integrating 5G Communication, AI, Environmental Perception, Deep Learning, and Servo Control technology. At present, VisionNav has developed 8 series of products including auto forklifts and tractors for various scenarios. Meanwhile, VisionNav has made significant breakthroughs such as achieving up to 9.4m(30ft) material storage, up to 2m(6.5ft) narrow aisles transmitting, automated truck loading and unloading, multi-layer materials stacking. VisionNav Sold 1500+ products globally implemented 350+ projects and reached cooperation with 50+ Fortune 500 companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777862/321123.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777542/Logo.jpg

