Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:53 Covid, disturbi intestinali persistono dopo 5 mesi: studio italiano

15:40 Covid oggi VdA, 3 contagi: bollettino 2 settembre

15:39 In arrivo multe raddoppiate per chi occupa parcheggi riservati

15:20 Milan, Olivier Giroud positivo al Covid

15:09 Sport: le grandi leggende nella notte magica del Premio Fair Play Menarini

15:06 A Castiglion Fiorentino notte magica per XXV Premio internazionale Fair play Menarini

14:35 Covid Italia, 7 regioni rosse nella mappa Ecdc

14:22 Fitch migliora i rating di Bper Banca

14:08 Covid oggi Israele, oltre 11mila nuovi contagi

14:05 Variante Mu Covid: resiste al vaccino? Cosa dicono esperti

13:50 Roma, violenta aggressione a sfondo razziale: 4 arresti

13:39 No Green pass, Montesano: "Flop? Non sono caduti in trappola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VisitMalta.com Announces Pete Tong Classics, an iconic electronic music event featuring The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley

02 settembre 2021 | 15.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 28th September 2021, Revered DJ, broadcaster, and dance pioneer Pete Tong will be in Malta together with The Heritage Orchestra (HER_O) and conductor Jules Buckley, in a concert which will see some of the timeless classics making a well-deserved comeback.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8945851-visitmalta-announces-pete-tong-classics-an-iconic-electronic-music-event/.

Pete Tong Classics promises to be an iconic classical electronic music event which is inventively bold and brightly reimagined.

Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way.

"Although it feels surreal, but we are more than happy to have reached this important milestone. Months and weeks of sacrifices by the Maltese public have brought us here, in a position where we can organise a controlled seated event of this scale, following all the regulations, and ensuring everyone's safety. We are honoured to be bringing Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra to Malta in what promises to be an innovative experience for all those attending," said Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Tickets for the Pete Tong's Classics Live from Malta can be purchased under this link. Early Booking is highly recommended since the number of available tickets is limited.

OTHER EVENTS:

September is packed with musical events in Malta. First, we have Joseph Calleja, Malta's famous tenor, who will be opening this eventful month on the 4th of September with Malta's Philharmonic orchestra and their very own Eurovision Star – Destiny Chukunyere.

After Joseph Calleja we have Tony Hadley hosting It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story, a 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra that promises a spectacular explosion of sound through some of the world's greatest rock anthems. The event will be held on the 24th of September, more info can be found under this link.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Events are being organised following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remain a top priority throughout.

For this reason, when booking tickets online at visitmalta.com – which can be up to a maximum of 6 people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate.

There will be maximum groups of 6 seats with 2m distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people. Each bubble will have its own queuing system and amenities. Temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an Identification Document.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B002QEipNwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607467/VisitMalta_Pete_Tong.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492931/VisitMalta_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event featuring The Heritage Orchestra dance pioneer Malta well deserved comeback
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass scuola, Tar del Lazio respinge ricorso
News to go
Uragano Ida, 8 morti a New York
News to go
Sequestrati 100 kg di marijuana su imbarcazione
Bomba d'acqua New York, Brooklyn è un lago - Video
Bomba d'acqua New York, cascata in metro - video
News to go
Afghanistan, Akhundzada verso guida suprema
News to go
Scuola, non vaccinato il 9,5% del personale
News to go
Venezia, a Benigni il Leone d'oro alla carriera
News to go
Vaccino covid, oltre 70% over 12 ha completato il ciclo
News to go
Disoccupazione, a luglio tasso cala al 9,3%
Red carpet all star per Benigni e Almodovar
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 settembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza