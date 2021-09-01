Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:35 Incendio Milano, Mahmood: "Oggi vedremo cosa rimane dopo il rogo"

18:11 Covid oggi Italia, 6.503 contagi e 69 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:45 Consulti gratis e supporto medico, al via il mese del benessere sessuale

17:31 No Green pass delusi a Roma: "Ci aspettavamo migliaia di persone"

17:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 688 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:12 Green pass, Sibilia: "No ambiguità, politici rendano pubblico il loro"

16:48 Covid oggi Campania, 491 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:36 Covid oggi Sardegna, 389 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:31 L'ex ministro Bonafede si sposa, 150 invitati: Conte sì, Grillo no

16:21 Expo Dubai diventa partner ufficiale del Milan

16:18 Green pass, ottenerlo è un'odissea per molti cittadini

16:14 Reddito di cittadinanza, Briatore: "Andava sospeso da maggio a ottobre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VisitMalta.com announces the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra featuring It's a Kind of Magic - The Queen Story

01 settembre 2021 | 17.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The granaries in Floriana will once again welcome the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra on September 24 for an extravaganza of sound as they tell the story of one of the world's greatest rock bands.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8944651-visitmalta-announces-the-world-famous-bbc-concert-orchestra-featuring-its-a-kind-of-magic-the-queen-story/.

It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story is a spectacular concert that tells the story of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon through their extraordinary hit songs, and through the songs of the music legends who inspired them. 

It's a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story promises to be a spectacular explosion of sound through some of the world's greatest rock anthems.

The 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra and a dynamic rock band, together with a cast of star singers will perform songs by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, John Lennon and more, together with Queen classics, including a re-creation of the whole of the legendary Live Aid set from Wembley Stadium.

Hosted by Tony Hadley, lead singer of the iconic '80s band Spandau Ballet, Tony will also pay tribute to Queen lending his voice to one of their most iconic hits.

Tony Vincent, star of the hit Queen musical We Will Rock You, along with leading vocalists Vanessa Haynes, Rachael Wooding, Ashton Jones, Tim Howar and leading vocal group Capital Voices, will perform a line-up of Queen hits including "Killer Queen," "Somebody to Love," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "We Are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more!

"Although it feels surreal, but we are more than happy to have reached this important milestone. Months and weeks of sacrifices by the Maltese public have brought us here, in a position where we can organise a controlled seated event of this scale, following all the regulations, and ensuring everyone's safety. We are proud to welcome back the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra for their second concert on The Granaries, which, I am sure, is going to echo the great success which the concert had in its first edition," said Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Tickets for It's A Kind of Magic – The Queen Story can be purchased under this link. Early Booking is highly recommended since the number of available tickets is limited.

Events in Malta are being organised following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remain a top priority throughout.

For this reason, when booking tickets online at visitmalta.com – which can be up to a maximum of six people per group, people will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

There will be maximum groups of six seats with 2m distance between groups, and overall bubbles will be of a maximum of 340 people. Each bubble will have its own queuing system and amenities. Temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an identification document.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606789/VisitMalta.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492931/VisitMalta_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro world famous BBC Concert Orchestra again welcome extravaganza La Valletta
Vedi anche
News to go
Prof senza green pass, non entra a scuola
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani seguono 'modello Iran'
News to go
Discoteche e palestre, arriva il fondo Mise
News to go
Venezia 78, Serena Rossi madrina del Festival
News to go
Covid, "vaccinare subito bambini e adolescenti": appello pediatri
News to go
Afghanistan, tornati gli ultimi militari italiani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligo su bus, aerei e treni
News to go
Exploit italiano per export su birra, spumante e caviale
News to go
Caccia, preaperture da oggi: Wwf aveva chiesto lo stop
News to go
Asteroide Bennu, le previsioni della Nasa
News to go
Uragano Ida, c'è una seconda vittima
News to go
Avezzano, 2mila afghani al centro di accoglienza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza