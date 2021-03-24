Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 11:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:59 Covid Italia oggi, contagi regioni: dati, tabella e bollettino 24 marzo

10:53 Sole nel weekend 27-28 marzo e pioggia a Pasqua: ecco dove

10:45 Covid Marche, oggi 632 contagi: bollettino

10:43 Covid Toscana, 1.197 contagi: bollettino 24 marzo

10:34 Etna, eruzione avanti: fontana di lava e nube di cenere

10:34 Roma, casa in fiamme a Campo de Fiori: 74enne si butta da finestra

10:22 Covid Francia, ricoverata ministra Cultura Bachelot

10:06 Berlusconi ricoverato al San Raffaele di Milano per controlli

09:45 AstraZeneca, Rasi (ex Ema): "E' un buon vaccino gestito male"

09:36 Italia zona rossa, Draghi: "Scuola riaprirà per prima"

09:31 Roma, "fino a giugno tavolini all'aperto gratuiti per ristoranti e locali"

09:22 Covid India, nuova variante nello stato di Mumbai

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Visual Industry Promotion Organization Adds New Function to "Japan Creator Bank" Giving Access to Unreleased Proposals by Active Screenwriters

24 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, March, 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) has added a new function to Japan Creator Bank, a website which can find Japanese creators in multiple languages, to make available unreleased script proposals by Japanese screenwriters.

URL: https://japancreatorbank.com/en/proposal/

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104307/202103162341/_prw_PI1fl_I8RSSz0f.png

Script proposals in a wide variety of categories including action, adventure, comedy, romance and mystery are available both in Japanese and English for screening in Japan and abroad. With the cooperation of Japan Writers Guild and the Television and Radio Writers' Association of Japan, VIPO has gleaned more than 50 proposals by Japanese screenwriters who are active in dramas and movies.

Image2: https://Kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104307/202103162341/_prw_PI2fl_Kbb0c2t6.png

VIPO will increase the number of proposals available on the site on a regular basis and also plans to add proposals by other professions such as directors and producers. Please feel free to make effective use of the new function.

For more details, please visit:https://japancreatorbank.com/en/proposal/

- An Overview of Japan Creator Bank

Japan Creator Bank is a website which can find Japan's top creators who are active in the Japanese entertainment industry. Users can make job offers to creators registered in the six categories: actors, voice actors, screenwriters, directors, producers and composers.

Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) operates the site. VIPO was established as a nonprofit corporation to support the growth of Japan's entertainment and content industry. It has a track record of supporting projects which have brought Japanese creators and foreign partners together.

Japan Creator Bank: https://japancreatorbank.com/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza website which can Giving Access Active Screenwriters sito
Vedi anche
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
'Hacker della Dad', interrompevano lezioni in tutta Italia: ecco i messaggi
Pelosi: "Putin assassino? Lo è"
Torino, viaggiavano in auto armati di pistole: due arresti
Draghi: "Farò vaccino AstraZeneca"
Vaccino Moderna, dosi arrivate a Pratica di Mare
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza