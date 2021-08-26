Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
Vitalorga enters the USD 372.04m Chinese Medical Aesthetic Device Industry.

26 agosto 2021 | 17.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalorga enters the Chinese Medical Aesthetic Device market with a strategic partnership with Changzhou Institute of Medical Materials (CIMM). The collaboration brings together the European technology and safety standards of Vitalorga with CIMM's 37-year experience in local Chinese production.

In 2020 the Chinese Medical Aesthetic Device industry was worth USD 372.04m with some predicting the broader Chinese market for luxury aesthetic medicine to reach $62 billion (400 billion RMB) over the next five years. This would make China the world's largest player in this segment.

Today the market is made up of two extremes. On the one hand, local players fiercely compete on price using local production methods and quality standards. Whereas on the other, international brands trade at significant premiums, further exacerbated by high import duties.

This is where Vitalorga steps in.

The medical cosmetics brand was founded in France with the aim of making the highest quality medical aesthetic solutions more accessible, producing locally in China, while using European technology, and producing to European standards.

The Vitalorga name is derived from the Latin words 'vital': 'being alive', and 'vita': 'life', as well as the Greek word 'orga': 'tool', 'organ'. It reflects Vitalorga's mission to provide the tools for the body to feel alive, and to bring out the beauty that is within every one of us – without the need for invasive plastic surgery or exogenic substances, but through minimal procedures and components that are already present in the body.

This August, Vitalorga will officially enter the Chinese Medical Aesthetic Device market with the setup of Vitalorga China and the launch of its range of Hyaluronic Acid products.

Vitalorga works closely with the highly regarded Changzhou Institute of Medical Materials (CIMM), bringing their 37-year experience in the field and access to the best raw materials for the production of Hyaluronic Acid, with European state-of-the-art production processes.

This will be the first time an international brand in this category will produce in China.

Prof. Zhifu Sui, Executive Director of Pan Asia Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, China Branch says: "Vitalorga provides customers with a very good experience, with significantly reduced pain. The product is very safe, with its content of Hyaluronic Acid crosslinkers being less than 20% of the standard FDA and CFDA value. Hence Vitalorga is ideal for everyone who pursues natural beauty with unimpaired facial expressions."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602671/Image1.jpg  

