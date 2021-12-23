Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:14
comunicato stampa

Viva Wallet acquires 33.5% stake in 'N7 mobile' software development company

The European neobank invests in 'N7 mobile' as part of its ambitious European Technology Hubs deployment Strategy

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wallet, a European neobank with local presence in 23 countries through branches, acquired today the 33.5% of Polish N7 mobile, a niche software development company.

N7 mobile operates in Poland for more than a decade having developed hundreds of software projects in native, server, backend, and hybrid technologies for both Polish and cross-European clients, which include Microsoft, Orange, T-Mobile, Dolby etc.

Viva Wallet's investment is another step forward, towards the Company's objective to grow its highly specialized software development team through the creation of Technology Hubs in Europe. Viva Wallet's Technology Hubs aim to attract new tech talent across Europe, by offering advanced growth opportunities as well as a strong 'intrapreneurial' partnership potential, through Viva Wallet's highly rewarding employee share option plan. To the same objective, Viva Wallet has recently expanded its share option plan to encompass more than 200 employees, all sharing part of the Company's highly growing Value.

The Company secured additional financing of $80 million in Q2 2021 from several technology and financial services investors, including Tencent and Breyer Capital, as a precursor to its Series D Round of investment planned for Q4 in 2022.

About Viva WalletViva Wallet is the first European entirely cloud-based neobank with offices in 23 European Countries. Created to change the way businesses pay and get paid, Viva Wallet offers businesses of all sizes acceptance-Card Present or Card not Present- of 24 payment methods, as well as business accounts with local IBAN and debit card issuing.

About N7 MobileN7 Mobile is a Warsaw-based software development company with a mission to create meaningful digital products used by millions of users every day. The company specializes in finance, telecommunication, and video streaming solutions for mobile platforms and delivers dedicated software to its partners across Europe. N7 Space is a subsidiary of N7 Mobile developing high-criticality software for the aerospace segment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715824/Viva_Wallet_N7_mobile.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715825/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

 

 

articoli
in Evidenza