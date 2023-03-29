Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:29
comunicato stampa

Viva Wallet launches pan-European Payment Solution for e-commerce and shop-in-shop Marketplaces

29 marzo 2023 | 13.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Viva Wallet's end-to-end Marketplace Solution supports payments in 24 European markets and provides all the tools to digitally onboard sellers, process customer payments, split settlement funds and receive marketplace commissions with ease

ATHENS, Greece, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viva Wallet Marketplace Solution is unique in providing a pan-European payments platform for all marketplaces, active either online or in the physical world, including shop-in-shop business models. Viva Wallet, as a licensed bank and e-money institution, delivers the payment tools necessary to smoothly operate a European marketplace, while totally complying with PSD2 and the new EU DSA and DMA Acts.

From swift digital sellers' onboarding and localized AML to ultra-fast customers' checkout in a matter of seconds, support for over 30 international and local European payment schemes, and a "plug-and-play" Smart Checkout technology which optimizes conversion, Viva Wallet offers marketplaces everything they need to ensure quality of service, uninterrupted payments, streamlined operations and thorough reporting.

Viva Wallet's comprehensive solution for e-commerce and shop-in-shop marketplaces features:

The Viva Wallet Marketplace Solution ensures an effective partnership model for all types of marketplaces, and a reliable purchase journey, from checkout to refunds. Enjoying presence in 24 European markets, being directly connected to local payment systems and supervised by each country's local Supervisory authorities, Viva Wallet's extensive infrastructure and regulatory footprint, provides an essential advantage to businesses with multi-country coverage.

 "Our Marketplace Solution addresses the needs of any marketplace, from seamless payments acceptance of all payment methods, to streamlined operations and safeguarding against non-credible sellers. At Viva Wallet we have literally designed our marketplace solution from the ground-up, based on our innovative payments platform, to offer unprecedented payments and productivity benefits to any online or shop-in-shop marketplace in Europe. Viva Wallet's Marketplace product is an out-of-the-box, fully compliant solution across all over Europe," notes Harry Xenophontos, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Viva Wallet.

About Viva Wallet 

Viva Wallet is a leading European cloud-based neobank, delivering the future of payments, now. With presence in 24 markets, it is the payment institution with the largest footprint in Europe. Viva Wallet mission is to change the way businesses pay and get paid, offering truly unifying, yet localized, end-to-end advanced digital payments solutions and embedded banking services tailored to their needs. Latest innovations include "tap-on-phone Viva Wallet POS app" turning any Android device into a card terminal, and "Smart Checkout" payment gateway that can increase conversion by 21%. An advocate of sustainable cashless economy, Viva Wallet harnesses the power of their disruptive in-house technologies to provide digital payments services in 17 languages and 9 currencies, featuring over 30 payment methods. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043136/Viva_Wallet_Solution.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043120/3961583/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-wallet-launches-pan-european-payment-solution-for-e-commerce-and-shop-in-shop-marketplaces-301784516.html

