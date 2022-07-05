Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:48
comunicato stampa

Vmoto is the official supplier of electric scooters for Ducati Corse

05 luglio 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vmoto Limited (ASX: VMT) (Vmoto, or the Company) is proud to announce an important sponsorship agreement with the Ducati Corse as the official supplier of electric scooters in the paddock for the races of MotoGP and SBK in 2022-2023 seasons.

This partnership underlines the excellence of a brand as Ducati, focusing on the important topic of environmental sustainability.

Ducati based in Borgo Panigale (BO) was founded in 1926 and is one of the most famous company in the two-wheel sector. Ducati has produced some of the world's most popular and attractive motorbikes and has a long track record in motorbike racing.

Ducati has won 15 of the last 18 rider and 16 manufacturer titles in the World Superbike Championship, while the Ducati Desmosedici GP7 dominated the world rider and manufacturer standings in the 2007 MotoGP Championship. Ducati has also won the MotoGP World Constructors' Championship for the past two years, with the 2020 and 2021 titles won consecutively.

With this important agreement, Vmoto will be the official supplier of electric scooters for Ducati Corse in the MotoGP World Championship and Superbike World Championship events during the 2022-2023 seasons.

All riders of these competitions, including the technical team, will be moving around the paddock with our 100% electric, zero emission scooters.

Vmoto logos will be visible on our electric vehicles, trucks and on all Ducati Corse exhibition stands.

Graziano Milone, President of Strategy and Business Development and CMO of Vmoto Limited, commented: "We are very proud to be the official supplier of electric scooters for Ducati Corse and are excited to participate in such a prestigious international motorbike event together with our partner Ducati.  Ducati has a long history in the two-wheeled industry and a great success in motorbike racing. This partnership has confirmed once again the performance and quality of our electric scooters".

Charles Chen, CEO Vmoto Limited said: "I'm excited about this important collaboration and we look forward to further projects. We believe that there are many synergies between Vmoto and Ducati in the field of Urban Mobility".

Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza sponsorship agreement electric scooters races of MotoGP Campionato del mondo di velocità
