Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:17
VodafoneZiggo selects Cognizant as Strategic Partner to Consolidate its Services for IT Infrastructure and Virtualized Networking

09 novembre 2022 | 10.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cognizant to enable Dutch communications provider to improve the stability of its cloud infrastructure, total cost of ownership and time to deploy new functionalities and services

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, as its managed services partner to consolidate and support VodafoneZiggo's operations of IT and virtualized mobile network infrastructure. This will enable VodafoneZiggo to improve the availability and reliability of its communications services through proactive monitoring of infrastructure operations, more accurate planning, and with faster deployments of new services to its more than five million mobile business and consumer customers in The Netherlands.

As part of the five-year operations and maintenance agreement, Cognizant will harmonize and simplify the current on-premise landscape through increased levels of automation designed to reduce the total cost of ownership and enable more efficient onboarding of VodafoneZiggo's standard as well as containerized and virtualized NFV (Network Function Virtualization) infrastructure.

"Due to the ongoing growth in the demand for data services and digital customer experiences, we continuously aim to optimize our services to serve customers in the best way. This goes hand in hand with a strong drive to establish the best efficiency and effectiveness in our operations and IT infrastructure," said Diana Geels - de Koos, Lead for Cloud Infrastructure Tribe at VodafoneZiggo. "We have chosen Cognizant as a trusted partner with the experience and expertise to assist us with maintaining and improving the infrastructure underpinning our mobile network operations and deploy new functions and services at scale."

"We are proud to have been chosen by VodafoneZiggo based on a combination of our deep industry and domain expertise in infrastructure managed services for large-scale, global companies across various industries, including telecoms and communications," said Saket Gulati, Country Manager, Netherlands at Cognizant. "Due to our longstanding relationship and deep-rooted knowledge of VodafoneZiggo's challenges, we are confident that we will be able to support the company in meeting its next digitization targets and introduce a new level of stability to its IT infrastructure."

About VodafoneZiggo

VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. As of September 30, 2022, we have over 5 million mobile, over 3 million video and fixed broadband internet and approximately 2 million fixed telephony subscribers. Approximately 7,000 people are employed by VodafoneZiggo. Our offices are located in Utrecht, Amsterdam, Maastricht, Hilversum, Leeuwarden, Groningen, Nijmegen, Helmond and Rotterdam.

The VodafoneZiggo JV is a 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's leading technology communications companies.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Jodi Sorensen

jodi.sorensen@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider

christina.schneider@cognizant.com

India

Rashmi Vasisht

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vodafoneziggo-selects-cognizant-as-strategic-partner-to-consolidate-its-services-for-it-infrastructure-and-virtualized-networking-301671702.html

ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza VodafoneZiggo selects Cognizant as Strategic partner total cost of ownership cloud
