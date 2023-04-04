Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:56 Processo Trump, chi è il giudice Merchan: il 'duro' dalla Colombia

19:55 Forbes, Arnault è l'uomo più ricco del mondo. In Italia Ferrero

19:10 Ucraina, Nato ha dato 65 miliardi in armi: "Continueremo"

18:50 Lingua italiana, Salvini: "Proposta Rampelli? No a sanzioni"

18:26 Megatrends marketing e comunicazione digitale, tavola rotonda a Università Tor Vergata

18:22 Intelligenza Artificiale, robotica e Ai generativa: nel mercato 4 nuovi trend

18:08 Donna uccisa a Rovigo, colpita da proiettile in testa: a sparare il figlio di 8 anni

17:58 Bollette gas, Arera: "In calo di oltre 13% per consumi marzo"

17:19 Bimba morta dopo intervento a Roma, procuratore generale: "Reato prescritto"

17:16 Valanga sull'Himalaya, travolto gruppo di turisti: almeno 7 morti - Video

17:10 Trump incriminato, ecco cosa succederà oggi: è l''indictment day'

16:50 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Chiuso definitivamente Tmb di Rocca Cencia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Volt Active Data Attains Key Telecom Certification

04 aprile 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEDFORD, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency—all at once—today announced it has become certified in the Dell Technologies Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program, which means telecom ecosystem companies can now use the powerful, no-compromise Volt Active Data technology in conjunction with Dell infrastructure.

"This is incredible news for any CSP looking for an edge-optimized solution to take advantage of things like multi-access edge computing and network function orchestration to help their networks run smoothly and securely," said Volt CEO David Flower.

Volt's Active Data Platform was built to support applications that need to scale easily without sacrificing on things like resiliency or accuracy. Volt technology, which is battle-tested for handling critical distributed complex workloads running at the edge, has been used for over a decade to support large telco networks across the globe.

The Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program is designed for ISVs and other industry partners to certify their software is ready for integration on Dell infrastructure within a telecom network. Once their solutions are certified, partners are assured that the quality of their software is compatible with and ready for deployment on Dell telecom platforms.

About Volt Active Data

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure "five 9's" uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volt-active-data-attains-key-telecom-certification-301789110.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza all at once which means Telecom Telecom Italia at
Vedi anche
News to go
Wikipedia nel mirino della Russia
News to go
Università, Mattarella: "Fondamentali per aiutare i giovani a interpretare nuovi scenari mondiali"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Juve-Inter
News to go
Finlandia entra nella Nato
News to go
Frode bonus edilizi, 48 indagati
Migranti, a Salerno la Ocean Viking: 92 a bordo, metà sono minori soli
News to go
Palermo, in magazzino serra e droga con foto di Hitler e Putin
News to go
Bonus box auto, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Pnnr, fibrillazioni nella maggioranza
News to go
Olanda, treno si schianta contro gru: un morto e decine di feriti
News to go
Fedriga vince elezioni regionali in Friuli Venezia Giulia
News to go
Da oggi la Finlandia è nella Nato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza