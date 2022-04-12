Volvo Construction Equipment enters partnership with FIA World Rallycross Championship to drive sustainable change

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating the potential of electric power on a global stage, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will become the Official Construction Equipment Supplier to the new fully electric FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX).

A partnership to accelerate transformation

The three-year partnership will see Volvo CE put to work a mix of its industry-leading electric construction equipment and its most sustainable and innovative solutions in the exciting world of motorsport as the FIA World Rallycross Championship now enters a completely new era of fully electric racing. Further exciting details about the pioneering partnership will be revealed over the coming weeks.

World RX has always been a spectator-friendly race series that sees production-based cars race on short, closed circuits on asphalt and gravel. Now for the first time, the championship is being reinvented for 2022 as a fully electric series – as it targets a younger, more diverse audience.

Arne Dirks, Executive Director of World RX, says: "We are very proud to announce Volvo CE as our Official Construction Equipment Supplier. They are a great partner for World RX, and they join us at a seminal moment as the World Championship goes electric. Not only do we share similar goals with regard to sustainability, but Volvo CE will be working with us on some hugely exciting top-secret projects that we will be able to confirm shortly and which we are confident will kick-start rallycross' new era in sensational style."

Change starts here

Volvo CE intends to use its involvement in the championship to push the boundaries for sustainability, safety, equality, and diversity. Like the rallycross cars themselves, Volvo CE has a track-record of delivering high performance off-road solutions – and will use the international electric race series as a platform to showcase its growing range of electric construction equipment and innovative services to a global audience.

Bill Law, Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications at Volvo CE, says: "A global shift to an electric future is inevitable and urgent – and we know that more sustainable construction solutions are a vital part of driving that change. That is why we are thrilled to partner with the now fully electric FIA World Rallycross Championship – a series that shares our commitment to not only demonstrate the power of electromobility today, but also work together on a journey to build the world we want to live in."

Exciting journey ahead

The season will begin with a 'Launch Event' at iconic Swedish circuit Höljes, before travelling to Germany's famous Nürburgring, Hell in Norway, Riga in Latvia, Montalegre in Portugal, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and one additional venue still to be announced.

Sustainable and digital

As part of a shared sustainability roadmap, the parties will aim to limit transportation and logistics' emissions at the races, boost inclusivity and reduce travel-related emissions. Volvo CE will engage principally local customers to attend races and roadshows, with digital tools including the championship's RX+ livestreaming platform allowing a wider audience to enjoy the races virtually.

"The integration of the physical event and the digital experience makes World RX a good fit into our new marketing approach, reflecting evolving ways to reach all our stakeholders in an engaging and exciting way," says Bill Law, Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications at Volvo CE.

