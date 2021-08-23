Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 00:02
VOOPOO Releases DRAG X&S PRO with One-Button Switch for Improved User Experience

23 agosto 2021 | 15.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, VOOPOO launched its new DRAG X&S PRO, bringing a more innovative and professional experience for users worldwide with its one-button switch, new TPP X Pod, and user-friendly design.

Continued focus on user experience

In order to improve the operating convenience, DRAG X&S PRO uses one-button switch technology allowing users to experience its professional performance in an instant with a one-button switch. It also retains the traditional on/off mode giving users the freedom to choose different modes. At present, e-cigarettes on the market basically follow the traditional switch mode, which requires five consecutive presses of the button, increasing operating complexity for users.

"In the past, the DRAG series created the fastest 0.025s e-cigarette ignition record available at that time, applying a creative resin art process as well as innovative metallic leather materials, while continuing to explore the PNP/TPP universal platforms. We believe the new DRAG X&S PRO will also bring users a similar refreshing experience," said VOOPOO CEO, Everest.

Innovative design captures intricate feelings

The newly-designed TPP X Pod achieves an innovative combination of pod and tank. The exquisite metal texture and food-grade PCTG material give the TPP X Pod the same appearance and texture as the Tank. It combines the most powerful TPP platform coil and GENE.FAN 3.0 chip, giving the TPP X Pod the same powerful performance as Tank.

The design details contain VOOPOO's spirit for user experience. For example, the new airway layout is designed to avoid direct contact with E-Liquid, which allows for more sensitive auto-vaping. The simple internal structure layout makes daily cleaning more convenient as well as having an air hole specially designed for the MTL experience.

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series - DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V. Currently VOOPOO has presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/, and follow our IG, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact: dean@voopootech.com Business Contact: sales@voopoo.com

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599702/VOOPOO_DRAG_X_S_PRO_The_All_Round_Master.jpg

 

