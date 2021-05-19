Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021
10:07
Vretta Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for their Information Security Management System

19 maggio 2021 | 01.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vretta, industry-leading designers and developers of e-assessment and learning solutions, announced that it has achieved its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for their Information Security Management System.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is a leading international standard that is focused on the information security that is established and maintained by organizations. The standard was originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005, and then revised in 2013.

The standard provides details on the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving the Information Security Management System (ISMS) of the organization.

The ISMS is a set of policies and procedures established by the organization to:

Vretta has successfully met all the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001 standard, which have been validated by an externally accredited auditor. They received their ISO/IEC 27001 certificate on August 04, 2020.

"Vretta's compliance with the ISO/IEC 27001 standard reinforces our commitment to our Information Security Management System, including the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information to only authorized individuals." says Zach Williams, Director of Technology at Vretta. He adds "achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate assures our partners of our continued investments in establishing and maintaining the highest level of security and compliance for the delivery of our e-assessment and learning solutions."

About Vretta

Vretta, a multi-award winning EdTech company, specializes in delivering assessment and learning experiences that support student-success at the primary, secondary, and post-secondary educational levels.  With over a decade of research and dedication in understanding how students succeed by interacting with rich and engaging technology-enhanced assessments, Vretta specializes in the innovative use of assessments to provide greater equity and strengthen the skills of students. They focus on modernizing assessment and learning solutions through creative design, backed by psychometric precision, delivering reliable, flexible and equitable learning and assessment experiences for students, educators, and administrators.

To learn more about how Vretta is maintaining the security and integrity of our solutions, email info@vretta.com.

