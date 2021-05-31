Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:49
Vretta Achieves System and Organization Controls (SOC) Security Compliance Standards

31 maggio 2021 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vretta, industry-leading designers and developers of e-assessment and learning solutions, announced that it has successfully achieved its SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 security compliance standards.

System and Organization Controls (SOC), defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), are rigorous security compliance standards to validate that the technology systems of organizations are set up to assure security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

In February 2021, Vretta successfully completed the rigorous audits related to the following two SOC compliance standards:

"The SOC certifications reinforce Vretta's continued commitment to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data of our e-assessment and learning solutions," says Zach Williams, Director of Technology at Vretta. He adds "Our SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications in conjunction with our ISO 27001 compliance are testament of our commitment to establishing and maintaining the highest level of security and compliance in the industry."

About Vretta

Vretta, a multi-award winning EdTech company, specializes in delivering assessment and learning experiences that support student-success at the primary, secondary, and post-secondary educational levels.  With over a decade of research and dedication in understanding how students succeed by interacting with rich and engaging technology-enhanced assessments, Vretta specializes in the innovative use of assessments to provide greater equity and strengthen the skills of students. They focus on modernizing assessment and learning solutions through creative design, backed by psychometric precision, delivering reliable, flexible and equitable learning and assessment experiences for students, educators, and administrators.

To learn more about how Vretta is maintaining the security and integrity of their solutions, email info@vretta.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
