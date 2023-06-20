Vue International and Cinionic advance sustainable cinema in Italy at The Space Cinemas

Laser Projection by Cinionic to lower carbon footprint and enhance experience for moviegoers

KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinionic, the leader in laser cinema, and The Space Cinemas, a division of Vue International, announce plans to bring Laser Projection by Cinionic to 114 screens across Italy. The move to laser is part of a larger initiative by The Space to reduce the overall energy consumption of theaters in line with Italy's recovery plan. Laser projection is the green choice for cinema presentation technology today through lower electricity use, elimination of waste from consumables, and a smaller carbon footprint.

As one of Italy's top cinema circuits with 362 screens across 36 locations, The Space Cinemas' decision to move to laser represents an important shift toward sustainability for moviegoing in the region. The company was meticulous in selecting a partner that could meet its requirements and support the transition to a greener cinema business. Cinionic's team worked closely with The Space to conduct site testing, data analysis, and fine-tune the technology mix to ensure the project adhered to the precise technical guidelines committed to the Italian government.

"We strongly believe that great stories should be experienced in a special way, in a special place. The cinema is certainly that special place," says Francesco Grandinetti, General Manager of The Space Cinema. "Disconnecting ourselves from the outside world to experience two hours of pure magic is the invitation we extend to our audience, and with the new Cinionic technology in our theaters we are now able to give all fans the opportunity to enjoy complete immersion in the unique Big Screen Experience, and do it in a more environmentally sustainable way as well."

For this initiative, The Space needed a technology partner that emphasizes sustainability alongside high-quality cinema, which aligns perfectly with Cinionic's commitment to building a brighter, greener future for cinema. Cinionic's leading all-laser portfolio with a full range of 2K and 4K Barco Series 4 models enabled the circuit to deploy a tech stack that matched the unique needs of each of its theaters.

"Today's audiences expect more when they go to the cinema," says Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. "They want to be wow'd, to experience something special that they can't get anywhere else. With Laser Projection by Cinionic, The Space Cinemas offers Italian moviegoers exceptional cinema that is sustainable for the planet and its operations."

The deal with The Space builds on a long history between Cinionic, through founder Barco, and Vue International. Installation of laser projection at The Space Cinemas is underway and expected to continue through next year.

About Cinionic Cinionic, a Barco company, was founded in 2018 with a commitment to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations. Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.Visit www.cinionic.com for more information.

About The SpaceThe Space circuit was acquired by Vue International in November 2014 and consists of 36 cinemas with 362 screens and a box office market share of 19,1% (Gbor, Year to date 2023), the second largest circuit in Italy. The circuit is made up of modern state-of-the-art multiplexes all with stadium seating and the iconic Moderno cinema in Rome, that hosts many of Italy's high profile film premieres.

