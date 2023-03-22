Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:42
comunicato stampa

Vumetric Launches Innovative PTaaS Platform to Streamline and Modernize Penetration Testing

22 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vumetric Cybersecurity, a leading provider of penetration testing services, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Penetration Testing as-a-Service (PTaaS) platform. Designed to simplify and modernize cybersecurity assessments for organizations of all sizes, the PTaaS platform is a direct result of Vumetric's 25 years of industry experience.

The Vumetric PTaaS platform revolutionizes the penetration testing process by providing self-service capabilities that allow organizations to schedule and manage assessments on-demand. The platform's interactive reporting provides a comprehensive view of identified risks and prioritized remediation strategies. Stakeholders can easily access results, track improvements over time, and analyze project results without additional effort, making the PTaaS platform the modern solution for managing penetration testing projects.

"Our PTaaS platform is a game changer for the penetration testing industry," said Alex Cote, VP of Operations at Vumetric. "We've streamlined the process of conducting cybersecurity assessments, making it easier for organizations to manage their pentest projects and track progress without compromising test quality."

The PTaaS platform is powered by Vumetric's in-house team of experienced and certified penetration testers, who leverage their extensive knowledge, recognized testing methodologies, and real-world hacking techniques to identify vulnerabilities that automated tools may miss. This approach ensures a comprehensive security assessment that helps organizations gain a detailed understanding of their risks and effectively prioritize remediation efforts.

In addition, the PTaaS platform enables organizations to efficiently comply with industry regulations and standards by providing clear, concise reports and official attestations that can be used to meet compliance and regulatory reporting requirements efficiently and with minimal overhead (e.g.: SOC2, PCI-DSS, ISO27001, HIPAA, etc.). With this innovative platform, organizations can securely and effectively test and protect their mission-critical IT systems and applications from cybersecurity threats.

To learn more about the Vumetric PTaaS platform and how it can help your organization streamline its penetration testing needs, please visit www.vumetric.com/penetration-testing-as-a-service/.

Founded in 2007, Vumetric is an ISO9001 certified company specializing in penetration testing and cybersecurity assessment services. Vumetric's team of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals has delivered world-class security assessments to organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies. For more information about Vumetric, please visit www.vumetric.com.

Follow us on socials media : Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Sam Martin, sam@vumetric.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037713/Vumetric_Cybersecurity_Inc__Vumetric_Launches_Innovative_PTaaS_P.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vumetric-launches-innovative-ptaas-platform-to-streamline-and-modernize-penetration-testing-301778459.html

