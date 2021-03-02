Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 14:49
Vungle Acquires GameRefinery, a Leading SaaS Mobile Gaming Analytics Company

02 marzo 2021
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Acquisition brings further innovation to Vungle's mobile performance advertising platform by offering contextual targeting and creative intelligence features 

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com), a leading mobile performance advertising platform, announced today the acquisition of GameRefinery, an industry-leading SaaS mobile gaming analytics company headquartered in Finland. GameRefinery's Game Intelligence platform provides developers with retention and monetization insights through its cloud-based developer tools for world-class studios such as Zynga, King, Rovio, Ubisoft and more. The company's deep contextual data sets across 160,000+ gaming apps bring unique and innovative targeting capabilities to Vungle's platform, helping advertisers deliver contextually relevant campaigns and increase user acquisition performance in today's privacy-focused, post-IDFA landscape.

 

Vungle Logo

 

GameRefinery also brings image recognition and creative tagging capabilities that will be leveraged by Vungle Creative Labs (VCL). Combining VCL's extensive experience in cutting-edge creative and UA, with granular reporting on visual elements including styles and genre fit, provide industry-leading performance recommendations for its biggest customers.

"Together, Vungle, GameRefinery, and Algolift offer the only platform that speaks to game and product teams in the development process, marketing, UA, and growth teams in the scaling stage, and data teams when measuring and refining outcomes," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle. "We are excited to welcome a remarkable GameRefinery team to the Vungle family and have never been stronger in our position as the trusted guide for developers."

"At GameRefinery, we are very proud to have built a differentiated mobile game analytics platform to help our clients excel at game development, creative performance, and targeting," said Markus Råmark, Co-founder and CEO of GameRefinery. "We couldn't be more excited to join Vungle's team with our shared vision of building leading-edge game analytics and proprietary creative intelligence to help game developers design, advertise, and monetize their mobile games."

"The combined offering will enable Vungle to touch our advertisers across multiple areas of our platform with deeper creative analysis and insights, contextual targeting recommendations, and reporting," said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. "Given the privacy-related changes to iOS 14 and the industry at large, it is more important now than ever to find inventive ways of understanding the context of an ad placement and driving better creative targeting. The GameRefinery acquisition gives us a richer suite of data to let us do exactly that."

"GameRefinery and Vungle are both integral partners for Huuuge Games and have also helped grow our loyal user base over the past few years," said Anton Gauffin, CEO of Huuuge Games. "Both companies are very aligned with what mobile game developers are looking for; the fact that they have now joined forces now means that we will have access to a fantastic arsenal of tools that will help us grow even further in a post-IDFA, contextual world."

GameRefinery's co-founders Markus Råmark, Veli-Pekka Julkunen, and Joel Julkunen, as well as the entire GameRefinery team, will join the Vungle organization. The team will continue to operate out of the company's offices in Helsinki.  

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, and Helsinki.

For more information, visit vungle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About GameRefinery

GameRefinery is the leading provider of feature-level data in the mobile games market, with an ever-growing database covering hundreds of thousands of games. GameRefinery's customers include leading mobile games companies such as Zynga, Wargaming, King, and FunPlus. The GameRefinery platform uses unique algorithms and a team of expert analysts to help developers, investors, and publishers delve into the very building blocks of mobile games to uncover the drivers behind success, to understand why games are successful, and how to achieve the same from pre-production to LiveOps.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172041/Vungle_Logo.jpg

UK Media Contact:Claire AylesEleven Hundred Agencyclaire.ayles@elevenhundredagency.com

US Media Contact: Matt McAllisterFluid Groupmatt@fluidprgroup.com

Company Contact:Marcella ChurchillVunglemarcella.churchill@vungle.com

 

in Evidenza