Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021
Vungle Acquires TreSensa Technologies, a Mobile Creative Builder Company

19 maggio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com), a leading mobile performance marketing platform, announced today the acquisition of TreSensa Technologies (www.tresensa.com), a mobile ad creative technology company headquartered in New York. TreSensa provides app developers with an instant suite of playable ad builders and fully customizable game-play ad engines through its cloud-based tools for large gaming and brand studios such as Zynga, GSN, EA, Etermax, Mag Interactive, Mars Petcare, Kraft Foods Group, and more.

Vungle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vungle)

The acquisition, Vungle's third in the past six months, accelerates the company's vision to be the only mobile performance marketing platform that addresses the complete app growth cycle. Combined with GameRefinery and AlgoLift, the Vungle platform provides a suite of tools from game design and development, to marketing, measurement, and beyond. The TreSensa acquisition enables Vungle Creative Labs to expose years of expertise through platform-based creative technology and offer creative performance insights and recommendations at scale. In addition, Vungle customers will now have the ability to export industry-leading creatives to run across all major platforms and channels.

"For a long time, advertisers have wanted more access to Vungle's industry-leading Creative Labs team. The addition of TreSensa to the Vungle platform, alongside our recent acquisitions of AlgoLift and GameRefinery, further enables us to provide our customers with an essential destination for app growth and success," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle. "As the app industry becomes increasingly complex and data-driven, our goal is to provide app developers with the tools and constant innovation they need to impact every aspect of their business. TreSensa's leading technology significantly bolsters our creative capabilities and enables us to develop even deeper and more strategic relationships with our customers. We are very excited to welcome TreSensa to the Vungle family."

"Socket Capital quickly recognized that TreSensa has been quietly building the best mobile in-app creative tech platform in the industry, and we have spent the last year working with the team under the leadership of Oliver Marsh and Vincent Obermeier to maximize its potential," said Scott Pitts, CEO and Managing Partner, Socket Capital. "We are all incredibly excited about working with the Vungle team as they have the deep expertise and global scale to take TreSensa's solution to the next level."

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora, and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, and Helsinki.

About TreSensa

TreSensa helps designers, game studios, and brands level up their in-app mobile video and interactive ads through our Mobile Ad Suite technology platform. TreSensa's end-to-end no-code creative tech platform allows users to quickly design and build highly effective, full-screen playable and interactive video ads, and instantly package them on the most popular mobile distribution channels.

For more information, visit vungle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172041/Vungle_Logo.jpg

