Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 19:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:29 Giusti (Link Campus University): "Catricalà uomo delle istituzioni che ha reso grande il nostro ateneo'

19:27 Covid oggi Sicilia, 4.762 nuovi contagi: bollettino 1 marzo

19:10 Un anno fa scomparsa del giurista Antonio Catricalà, Link Campus University lo ricorda con un premio

19:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, su Telegram istruzioni a stranieri per arruolarsi

18:59 Guerra in Ucraina, stop delegazioni russe a Festival Cannes

18:41 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le parole di Draghi: cosa ha detto oggi

18:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Biden: "Non è film, faccia discorso utile"

18:32 Onorato, domani incontro con commissari di Tirrenia

18:24 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco a Kiev: missili contro torre tv - Video

18:05 Covid oggi Campania, 4.275 contagi e 19 morti. A Napoli 1.873 nuovi casi

18:03 Guerra Ucraina, "Russia non avanza verso Kiev"

18:00 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "bloccate scorte insulina, crimine contro umanità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VVDN extends its Networking and Wireless portfolio by working on the next generation technologies Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7

01 marzo 2022 | 18.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GURUGRAM, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, and end to end product engineering and manufacturing company, announced to work on the next generation technologies in the networking and Wi-Fi space. VVDN caters to global and domestic OEMs by supporting them in their next generation product development as well as manufacturing. VVDN comes with capabilities on different silicon platform thereby bringing the new technology and knowledge that helps the company to accelerate the next generation product development for OEMs in this space.

VVDN does end-to-end product development from hardware to mechanical, software to cloud, testing to certification as well as manufacturing of wide variety of solutions including Access Points, Switches, Carrier Grade P2P/P2mP, Gateways/Hubs, OLT/ONT devices etc. VVDN continues to build these products based on the next generation technologies from Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6/6e, wireless mesh. Recently VVDN has also started designs on Wi-Fi 7 for its customers.

Harpreet Singh, VP Networking and Wi-Fi, from VVDN Technologies said, "VVDN has rich and deep expertise on networking and Wi-Fi technologies. We have always been the frontrunners in adopting new technologies. Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 are the future technologies which will deliver high performance and speed. VVDN has already started designs on the same for its customers." He further added, "In addition, strong relationship with silicon companies, networking, and wireless testing labs, best in class infrastructure for production helps VVDN exemplify its positioning to be able to help OEMs accelerate their next gen innovative solutions and products development and manufacturing. We have also won PLI -production linked incentive scheme by Government of India in the networking and telecom space."

VVDN is also showcasing its networking and wireless capabilities at MWC 2022 at Hall 5, Stand 5A81.

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking and Wi-Fi, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution. VVDN's 5 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77991 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza generazione generation end compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, intervento di Zelensky al Parlamento Ue
News to go
Nuovo Consiglio superiore di sanità, Speranza firma decreto
News to go
Droga, 20 misure cautelari a Trapani
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Siamo come voi" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Abbiamo scelto Europa" - Video
Guerra Ucraina, Russia assedia Kharkiv: enorme esplosione in centro - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, da Abruzzo partono aiuti Croce Rossa - Video
News to go
Green pass falsi a 300 euro, tra i 25 indagati anche minori
News to go
Lavoro, Inail: aumentate morti in industria, servizi e agricoltura
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, al fianco delle comunità tennisti Medvedev e Svitolina
News to go
Agricoltura Italia, siccità calamità più rilevante
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza