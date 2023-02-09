Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:39
comunicato stampa

VyOS Announces Availability on AWS Outposts and Azure Stack Hub Private Cloud Platforms

09 febbraio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks Corporation announced the general availability of the VyOS Universal Router on AWS Outposts and Microsoft Azure Stack Hub private cloud platforms.

"The demand for private and hybrid cloud is growing due to multiple factors, from purely technical such as response latency, to legal and political such as data residency regulations. Support of multi-cloud cloud networks is a part of our cloud strategy and this addition will allow our customers to significantly increase their ROI " says Taras Pudiak, Director of Cloud Technology at VyOS Networks Corporation.

"Now customers can leverage VyOS capabilities in their hybrid multi-cloud networks in a fast and cost-efficient manner," says Fernando Maidana, a Senior Cloud Networking Engineer.

About VyOS

VyOS is an open-source network operating system. Its slogan is "a universal router" because it supports multiple deployment scenarios and roles: bare-metal hardware from small boards to large servers, all popular virtualization platforms including VMware, KVM, and Microsoft Hyper-V, and multi-cloud support for major hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. 

VyOS supports multiple dynamic routing protocols via FRRouting, various VPN protocols, and other network routing and security features, available through a unified stateful CLI and an HTTP API for management automation.

About VyOS Networks Corporation

VyOS Networks Corporation is a company started by the VyOS Platform project founders focusing on the development of open-source networking solutions.

Media Contacts:Yuriy AndamasovCEOvyos.ioe-mail: yuriy@vyos.iophone: +16194320570

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vyos-announces-availability-on-aws-outposts-and-azure-stack-hub-private-cloud-platforms-301742006.html

ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Azure stack Hub Microsoft Azure cloud Platforms Availability
