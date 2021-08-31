Walkers Expands Market Leading Professional Services to the BVI

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of legal and professional services, Walkers, has announced that Walkers Professional Services (WPS) is expanding its operations to the British Virgin Islands (BVI). In the past year, WPS has made a number of strategic senior hires with a core focus on providing corporate, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and fiduciary services to corporate and institutional clients across global financial centres.

The increase in international and domestic regulation has led to a flight to quality for many market participants gravitating towards service providers with integrated legal, fiduciary and corporate services offerings. In conjunction with Walkers, WPS can provide the necessary infrastructure and scale to comfortably navigate ever-increasing regulatory demands on behalf of its client base.

WPS' investment in technology and process driven applications ensures that clients are in compliance with regulatory requirements. The firm's success in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Ireland and the UAE is driven by the responsiveness of its teams and use of digital applications, a model that WPS will replicate in the BVI. The WPS service offering is also fully aligned with Walkers' market leading Regulatory and Risk Advisory practice, which is made up of multiple experts in the financial services, insurance and fintech sectors, and who advise clients on a comprehensive range of regulatory matters.

Steven Manning, CEO of Walkers Professional Services, states, "Our clients have long told us that they would value the expansion of WPS' service offering to include the BVI. One of the main drivers for this move is the increasing demand we are seeing from our institutional client base in Europe and Asia in particular for the kind of high quality, integrated professional services that WPS provides. We intend to be a major force in the professional services industry in the BVI, growing and developing talent in the jurisdiction while providing outstanding client service."

The move into the BVI market signals Walkers' ongoing commitment to the jurisdiction. The BVI is a leading centre for financial services and is internationally recognised for its robust regulatory regime and well-developed corporate infrastructure.

About Walkers & WPS

Walkers is a leading international law firm. We provide legal, corporate, fiduciary and compliance services to global financial institutions, investment banks, capital markets participants, Fortune 500 corporations, arrangers, promoters and managers, Magic Circle and AmLaw 100 law firms, accounting firms, partnerships, trust companies and other fiduciaries.

Walkers Professional Services (WPS) is a leading provider of corporate, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and fiduciary services to corporate and institutional clients across global financial centres. WPS delivers market leading expertise and value for spend through its unique integrated legal and professional services team and state of the art technology.

