Martedì 13 Settembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Wallace Dalrymple Named as First Chief Security Officer at ETS

13 settembre 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ETS President and CEO Amit Sevak announced that Wallace Dalrymple will serve in the newly created role of Chief Security Officer. Dalrymple will be responsible for the security framework and ensuring strong and cohesive strategy and governance of the organization across the areas of information security, enterprise risk management and the Office of Test Integrity.

"Security is paramount to expanding our global impact while best serving new and existing customers with innovative technologies," said Sevak. "I am confident that Wally will ensure protection that will maintain and bolster our integrity across the education and testing landscape, that is mission critical to our success."

Dalrymple, at the helm of security, will help to strengthen ETS's role as an industry leader in test security, one of the most critical pillars of the organization's end-to-end testing process that ensures scores across all assessments are valid and reliable. To advance protections across ETS, Sevak said that bringing Wallace on in the new role of Chief Security Officer underscores ETS's commitment to maintaining top-notch security and furthering capabilities in this space.

"l look forward to safeguarding security at ETS to continue enabling the creation of valid assessments, delivering reliable scores and ensuring a secure process that brings immense value to the entire education and professional world," said Dalrymple. "We have a responsibility to our customers — test takers, institutions and the many stakeholders around the globe — to continue providing the best-in-class products and offerings that they have come to expect of ETS."

Dalrymple brings nearly 30 years of information technology experience leading and enabling global companies to operate in an evolving ever-changing threat landscape. He has a proven track record of leading enterprise information security programs, driving security capabilities into customer facing brands, enabling security as a differentiator and aligning global risk management programs with organizational vision, values and goals. Dalrymple most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer at Emergent, Blue Cross Blue Shield™ of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company where he built an information security program supporting 20 plus health care organizations across the United States in a highly regulated industry. Previously, he worked in executive security leadership roles for customer insights and digital marketing at Dialog Direct and General Motors™.  

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891130/ETS_Logo_navy_gold_300___Copy_Logo.jpg  

