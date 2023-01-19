Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:05 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 19 gennaio 2023

20:47 I Maneskin si sono 'sposati', look total white e rose rosse

20:41 Riforma Cartabia, da Cdm ok a modifiche: se aggravante mafia si procede d'ufficio

20:32 Anarchici, medico Cospito: "Muscoli ipotonici e ipotrofici, è sull'orlo del precipizio"

20:07 Coppa Italia, Lazio supera 1-0 il Bologna

20:04 Da Baz Lurhmann a Sorrentino, parterre di vip al 'matrimonio' dei Maneskin

19:59 Morte Attilio Manca, "fu omicidio di mafia"

19:37 Quasi 2.000 banchieri in Ue guadagnano più di un milione, in Italia sono 351

19:35 Codacons vs Fedez, ecco la sentenza che ha dato ragione al rapper

19:24 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Fornitura carri armati questione molto delicata"

18:48 Palermo, sabato il 'Corteo della Memoria'

18:16 Australian Open 2023, Murray vince maratona alle 4 del mattino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

WANdisco Launches Data Activation Platform 2.0 to Supercharge Massive Data Movement to Any Cloud

19 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Platform updates enable enterprises to initiate large-scale data transfers with precise control in seconds

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WANdisco, the data activation company, released Data Activation Platform 2.0 to support faster migrations for massive datasets. Supporting both the WANdisco Data Migrator and Edge to Cloud solutions, the updates maximize the speed and scale of on-premises and edge data transfers through precise control over migration throughput, cleanup, and prioritization, among other features. The updates optimize data movement performance from IoT sensor data and Hadoop environments to any cloud, maximizing the business value of data, wherever it lives.

Enterprises maintain a complex web of data that spans multiple storage environments with channels running to multiple clouds. IDC recently found that companies store data across five key domains, but largely rely on on-premises, public cloud, and edge locations. Moreover, the 2022 State of Data Activation report found that 69% of data leaders are unable to use their data due to the high cost, lengthy timelines, and risk of data transfers between environments. Multi-cloud strategies, where enterprises utilize the AI, ML, and analytics capabilities of different clouds for different use cases, add to this complexity.

Data Activation Platform 2.0 provides granular control over all or specific data transfers within a simplified user interface. Focused on enhancing the speed at which large-scale datasets can be transferred to any cloud, new automation features optimize migration and storage resources across environments. Specific platform enhancements include:

"Businesses face a dizzying challenge in moving massive amounts of data from a lot of sources to a lot of targets. As data continues to amass at the edge and on-premises at an unprecedented pace, solutions must improve to handle massive data transfers at incredible speeds – but also deliver a seamless experience," said David Richards, CEO and Founder of WANdisco. "Data Activation Platform 2.0 does just that. Now enterprises will have even greater control over all, or specific, data transfers happening across their business."

Today, organizations across industries rely on the WANdisco Data Activation Platform to activate enterprise-scale datasets, reduce costs, and quicken migration timelines from months or years to a matter of days. To learn more about how WANdisco can activate your organization's data, visit wandisco.com.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wandisco-launches-data-activation-platform-2-0-to-supercharge-massive-data-movement-to-any-cloud-301725111.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza control in seconds platform control cloud
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova Zelanda, la premier si dimette
News to go
Roma, frodi assicurative con falsi incidenti: 4 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non sono sicuro che Putin sia ancora vivo"
News to go
Carburanti, confermato sciopero 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Messina Denaro, boss rinuncia a comparire al processo per le stragi
News to go
Bonus mobili ed elettrodomestici, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Messina Denaro, interrogatorio di garanzia autista boss
News to go
Covid Cina, Xi tranquillizza: "Vediamo la luce"
News to go
Peculato, arrestata dipendente municipalizzata
News to go
Giorgia Meloni premier più apprezzata in Europa, quarta nel mondo
News to go
Scuola, divario Nord-Sud su messa in sicurezza ed efficientamento energetico
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza